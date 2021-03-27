NASCAR & Auto Racing

Rain ruins NASCAR’s Bristol dirt plans. Here’s the latest race schedule

Bristol, Tenn.

The trucks made one muddy lap before NASCAR put the first heat race at Bristol on hold. Shortly thereafter, more rain poured down and the sport’s grand plans for the weekend changed.

NASCAR canceled its Saturday heat races for the Cup and Truck Series, and rescheduled its Truck race originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday — to Sunday at approximately 9 p.m. on FS2 after the Cup race.

Kevin Harvick said Friday that the experience of practicing on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time was “as much fun in a race car” as he’d had in a long time. His tune flipped after rain hit the track Saturday and teams raced a lap.

“That’s probably as uncomfortable as I’ve ever been in a race car,” Kevin Harvick said on FS1 during the delay.

Harvick, driving the No. 17 Ford, and all other trucks in his heat pitted after NASCAR threw the caution for excessive mud on the windshields, which impaired driver visibility. Rain earlier in the day delayed the start of the those heat races by 45 minutes. NASCAR brought in late model cars and heavy “packer cars” to help dry the track, but conditions still appeared slick when trucks finally attempted to race.

The field raced just one green flag lap before the race went under the red flag. Then, heavy rain started falling again to cancel all planned heat races to set the starting order for both series’ main races. NASCAR is instead using a points formula to set the starting order for both races.

John Hunter Nemechek will start on the pole with Austin Hill in the front row for the Truck race. Kyle Larson will be on the pole with Denny Hamlin in the front row for the Cup race, but Larson will drop to the rear at the start of the race due to an earlier engine change.

The timing for Sunday’s Cup race remains unchanged for now, but rain is still in the forecast Sunday and could further impact plans. The Food City Dirt Race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

NASCAR Cup starting order

OrderDriverCar No.
1Kyle Larson5
2Denny Hamlin11
3Ryan Blaney12
4Kyle Busch18
5Martin Truex Jr.19
6Kevin Harvick4
7Alex Bowman48
8William Byron24
9Austin Dillon3
10Joey Logano22
11Chris Buescher17
12Matt DiBenedetto21
13Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
14Ryan Newman6
15Christopher Bell20
16Michael McDowell34
17Ross Chastain42
18Daniel Suárez99
19Bubba Wallace23
20Brad Keselowski2
21Cole Custer41
22Ryan Preece37
23Aric Almirola10
24Erik Jones43
25Chase Briscoe #14
26Chase Elliott9
27Tyler Reddick8
28Kurt Busch1
29Anthony Alfredo #38
30Corey LaJoie7
31Cody Ware(i)51
32Stewart Friesen(i)77
33Quin Houff0
34JJ Yeley(i)53
35Shane Golobic78
36Chris Windom15
37Josh Bilicki52
38Mike Marlar66
39Ty Dillon(i)96

DNQ: None, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series

NASCAR Trucks starting order

OrderDriverTruck No.
1John Hunter Nemechek4
2Austin Hill16
3Sheldon Creed2
4Matt Crafton88
5Johnny Sauter13
6Zane Smith21
7Stewart Friesen52
8Grant Enfinger98
9Ben Rhodes99
10Brett Moffitt45
11Carson Hocevar #42
12Derek Kraus19
13Todd Gilliland38
14Ryan Truex40
15Martin Truex Jr.(i)51
16Parker Kligerman75
17Austin Wayne Self22
18Tanner Gray15
19Tyler Ankrum26
20Codie Rohrbaugh9
21Chandler Smith #18
22Hailie Deegan #1
23Chase Purdy #23
24Tate Fogleman12
25Danny Bohn30
26Daniel Suarez(i)2
27Timothy Peters25
28Kyle Larson(i)44
29Raphael Lessard24
30Kevin Harvick(i)17
31Spencer Boyd20
32Bubba Wallace(i)11
33Chase Briscoe(i)4
34Cody Erickson41
35Jennifer Jo Cobb10
36Jake Griffin34
37Myatt Snider(i)33
38Mike Marlar(i)56
39Norm Benning6
40Andrew Gordon49

DNQ: Trevor Collins, Jessica Friesen, Ryan Newman, J.R. Heffner, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series

