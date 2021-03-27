NASCAR & Auto Racing
Rain ruins NASCAR’s Bristol dirt plans. Here’s the latest race schedule
The trucks made one muddy lap before NASCAR put the first heat race at Bristol on hold. Shortly thereafter, more rain poured down and the sport’s grand plans for the weekend changed.
NASCAR canceled its Saturday heat races for the Cup and Truck Series, and rescheduled its Truck race — originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday — to Sunday at approximately 9 p.m. on FS2 after the Cup race.
Kevin Harvick said Friday that the experience of practicing on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time was “as much fun in a race car” as he’d had in a long time. His tune flipped after rain hit the track Saturday and teams raced a lap.
“That’s probably as uncomfortable as I’ve ever been in a race car,” Kevin Harvick said on FS1 during the delay.
Harvick, driving the No. 17 Ford, and all other trucks in his heat pitted after NASCAR threw the caution for excessive mud on the windshields, which impaired driver visibility. Rain earlier in the day delayed the start of the those heat races by 45 minutes. NASCAR brought in late model cars and heavy “packer cars” to help dry the track, but conditions still appeared slick when trucks finally attempted to race.
The field raced just one green flag lap before the race went under the red flag. Then, heavy rain started falling again to cancel all planned heat races to set the starting order for both series’ main races. NASCAR is instead using a points formula to set the starting order for both races.
John Hunter Nemechek will start on the pole with Austin Hill in the front row for the Truck race. Kyle Larson will be on the pole with Denny Hamlin in the front row for the Cup race, but Larson will drop to the rear at the start of the race due to an earlier engine change.
The timing for Sunday’s Cup race remains unchanged for now, but rain is still in the forecast Sunday and could further impact plans. The Food City Dirt Race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on FOX.
NASCAR Cup starting order
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|4
|Kyle Busch
|18
|5
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|6
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|7
|Alex Bowman
|48
|8
|William Byron
|24
|9
|Austin Dillon
|3
|10
|Joey Logano
|22
|11
|Chris Buescher
|17
|12
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|13
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|14
|Ryan Newman
|6
|15
|Christopher Bell
|20
|16
|Michael McDowell
|34
|17
|Ross Chastain
|42
|18
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|21
|Cole Custer
|41
|22
|Ryan Preece
|37
|23
|Aric Almirola
|10
|24
|Erik Jones
|43
|25
|Chase Briscoe #
|14
|26
|Chase Elliott
|9
|27
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|28
|Kurt Busch
|1
|29
|Anthony Alfredo #
|38
|30
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|31
|Cody Ware(i)
|51
|32
|Stewart Friesen(i)
|77
|33
|Quin Houff
|0
|34
|JJ Yeley(i)
|53
|35
|Shane Golobic
|78
|36
|Chris Windom
|15
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|38
|Mike Marlar
|66
|39
|Ty Dillon(i)
|96
DNQ: None, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series
NASCAR Trucks starting order
|Order
|Driver
|Truck No.
|1
|John Hunter Nemechek
|4
|2
|Austin Hill
|16
|3
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|4
|Matt Crafton
|88
|5
|Johnny Sauter
|13
|6
|Zane Smith
|21
|7
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|8
|Grant Enfinger
|98
|9
|Ben Rhodes
|99
|10
|Brett Moffitt
|45
|11
|Carson Hocevar #
|42
|12
|Derek Kraus
|19
|13
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|14
|Ryan Truex
|40
|15
|Martin Truex Jr.(i)
|51
|16
|Parker Kligerman
|75
|17
|Austin Wayne Self
|22
|18
|Tanner Gray
|15
|19
|Tyler Ankrum
|26
|20
|Codie Rohrbaugh
|9
|21
|Chandler Smith #
|18
|22
|Hailie Deegan #
|1
|23
|Chase Purdy #
|23
|24
|Tate Fogleman
|12
|25
|Danny Bohn
|30
|26
|Daniel Suarez(i)
|2
|27
|Timothy Peters
|25
|28
|Kyle Larson(i)
|44
|29
|Raphael Lessard
|24
|30
|Kevin Harvick(i)
|17
|31
|Spencer Boyd
|20
|32
|Bubba Wallace(i)
|11
|33
|Chase Briscoe(i)
|4
|34
|Cody Erickson
|41
|35
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|10
|36
|Jake Griffin
|34
|37
|Myatt Snider(i)
|33
|38
|Mike Marlar(i)
|56
|39
|Norm Benning
|6
|40
|Andrew Gordon
|49
DNQ: Trevor Collins, Jessica Friesen, Ryan Newman, J.R. Heffner, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series
