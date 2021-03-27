A rainy forecast is threatening NASCAR’s dirt race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway

Nascar Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney walks around a section of the new dirt track, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) AP

NASCAR is a primed to deliver an entertaining new spectacle this weekend with its top teams racing at Bristol Motor Speedway, a half-mile concrete track that has been converted into a dirt oval for a historic weekend event.

The weather, however, is ready to put a hitch in NASCAR’s plans.

Rain is in the forecast during the day and evening Saturday and Sunday, when qualifying and main races for the Cup and Truck Series are scheduled to take place. The first qualifying heat race is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the Truck Series followed by Cup Series heat races starting at 6 p.m. The main Truck race, the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Saturday (all on FS1). The Cup Series’ main event, the Food City Dirt Race, is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday, with a 60-80% chance of precipitation between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. AccuWeather’s forecast predicts a passing shower Saturday evening followed by a late thunderstorm. More rain is in Sunday’s forecast, with a 70-100% chance of precipitation during the day, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

NASCAR won’t be able to deploy its typical water-wicking team of track dryers on the dirt surface this weekend, and racing will have to stop for rain and any lightning strikes. Dirt racing aficionado and No. 20 Cup driver Christopher Bell said earlier this week that he expected any rain to lose the track, meaning racing would be halted.

“If we get a lot of downpours and heavy rainfall then it’s gonna be harder for (NASCAR) to prepare the racetrack,” Bell said. “The more rain we get, the longer the time period needed to regain the racetrack.”

Bell also said that rain would likely make the track rougher, and tougher on tires, which NASCAR will have to manage. Depending on rainfall levels, it typically takes NASCAR a few hours to dry its asphalt and concrete tracks, so this weekend could also be a waiting game.

