Kyle Larson dropping to the back of the field for NASCAR’s Bristol dirt race

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson, left, talks to the owner of the NASCAR team Hendrick Motorsports, Rick Hendrick, right, before a NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP

Kyle Larson will drop to the rear of the field for NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway due to an engine change.

The top series is racing on a dirt track for the first time in more than 50 years on Sunday, and Larson’s extensive dirt-racing experience has him pegged as a favorite to win this weekend. But Larson will now have to work his way through the field from the back of the pack due to engine change on his No. 5 Chevrolet car.

Larson completed the first of two practice sessions Friday, posting the fastest lap average over 10 and 15 consecutive laps, but he exited the second practice session early due to an engine issue.

“I don’t know what happened, but I finally looked down at my dash and saw that my engine was running really hot, so pulled in,” Larson told FS1. “Not sure what’s wrong ... I know there’s some oil coming out of it.”

The No. 5 team confirmed that the engine would be changed “due to elevated temps and subsequent damage to engine.” Larson still posted the fastest consecutive lap average over 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 laps during the final practice.

Ryan Blaney had the fastest lap in Friday’s final practice at 20.172 seconds (89.223 mph). Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman had the fastest lap in the first practice at 20.155 seconds (89.308 mph).

Heat races will determine the starting lineup for the main event. Larson will also start at the rear for his heat race, the first of four, on Saturday. The Food City Dirt Race is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

NASCAR THIS WEEKEND: HOW TO WATCH THE DIRT RACE AT BRISTOL

Race: Food City Dirt Race

Food City Dirt Race Where: Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway When: Sunday, March 28 at 3:30 p.m. (Cup qualifying starts Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1)

Sunday, March 28 at 3:30 p.m. (Cup qualifying starts Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1) How to watch/listen: FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 250 laps, 125 miles on the 0.533-mile track

250 laps, 125 miles on the 0.533-mile track Stages: Laps 75, 150, 250