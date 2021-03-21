NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR final: Ryan Blaney wins at Atlanta with late-lap pass

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 21: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BodyArmor Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 21, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Hampton, Ga.

Kyle Larson hardly raced his competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He just passed them. Larson led 269 laps of the 325-lap race in NASCAR’s Cup race in Hampton, Ga. and was on the precipice of winning his second race of the season.

But it wasn’t Larson who won the race.

Blaney steals the win

Ryan Blaney led just 25 laps on the track Sunday and chased Larson down from second place, capitalizing on a moment when Larson slowed behind the lapped car of Joey Logano. Blaney pushed forward for a few more laps, then made his pass with less than 10 laps remaining to win his fifth race in NASCAR’s top series.

Larson finished in second. Alex Bowman finished in third.

Kyle Larson starts the season as a force

The No. 5 Chevrolet kept half of the cars at least one lap down for most of the race, and at one point during the second stage put a full 10 seconds between his car and the second place runner.

Ryan Blaney proved to be Larson’s biggest challenger late in the race, surging to the lead after a fast pit stop in the final stage sent him to the front. But by Lap 237, Larson was back to the front while the rest of the field played catch up.

Larson made another statement Sunday after his win at Las Vegas, where he scored his seventh win in the series earlier this season. Hendrick teammates Bowman and William Byron also finished in the top-10, with Byron in eighth place, marking another strong showing for the organization. Chase Elliott exited early with an engine issue for a bottom finish, and Larson remained the star of the show.

Until Blaney struck.

Stewart-Haas stuck in a rut

Kevin Harvick had nowhere near the same success at Atlanta as he has in the past. The defending race winner was forced to pit from third place for a flat tire after the competition caution as the race went green. He was frustrated with his equipment throughout the race, calling his No. 4 Ford “the biggest pile of crap” he’s ever driven at Atlanta.

Harvick ran in the bottom-20 through the first stage and was lapped by Larson early. He raced into 20th place in the second stage, and was up to 12th by the final 30 laps. Despite the troublesome start, he finished in 10th place, which spoke more to Harvick’s skill as a driver than the speed of his car.

His Stewart-Haas Racing teammates also missed it again, with Aric Almirola, Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe all missing stage points by finishing out of the top-10 in both stages. Almirola called the start to the season for the No. 10 team “horrendous” earlier this week, but he was buoyed by his most recent performance at Phoenix in which he finished 11th.

But the setbacks only continued for not only Almirola, but the whole SHR organization at Atlanta, pointing to a definitely “off” start to the season. He finished 20th, while Custer finished 18th and Briscoe finished 23rd.

NASCAR race at Atlanta results

Pos.CarDriverTime behindBest timeBest speed
112Ryan Blaney--31.145178.006
25Kyle Larson2.08331.043178.591
348Alex Bowman10.29131.403176.544
411Denny Hamlin11.54931.247177.425
518Kyle Busch14.35631.136178.058
63Austin Dillon17.20131.422176.437
717Chris Buescher17.63231.468176.179
824William Byron22.70431.368176.741
919Martin Truex Jr.22.92431.294177.159
104Kevin Harvick23.13331.175177.835
1121Matt DiBenedetto26.19331.238177.476
1247Ricky Stenhouse Jr.26.65331.579175.56
136Ryan Newman31.41331.438176.347
1442Ross Chastain33.14931.7174.89
1522Joey Logano-131.301177.119
1623Bubba Wallace-131.607175.404
1799Daniel Suarez-131.256177.374
1841Cole Custer-131.699174.895
1934Michael McDowell-131.651175.16
2010Aric Almirola-131.837174.137
2120Christopher Bell-231.473176.151
2233* Austin Cindric(i)-232.007173.212
2314Chase Briscoe #-231.722174.768
2443Erik Jones-231.714174.812
2537* Ryan Preece-231.907173.755
268Tyler Reddick-231.765174.532
2738Anthony Alfredo #-332.02173.142
282Brad Keselowski-431.424176.426
297Corey LaJoie-632.103172.694
3077Justin Haley(i)-631.932173.619
3151Cody Ware(i)-932.439170.905
3215James Davison-932.603170.046
330Quin Houff-1132.352171.365
3478BJ McLeod(i)-1232.544170.354
3553Joey Gase-1732.708169.5
3666* Timmy Hill(i)-2033.399165.993
3752Josh Bilicki-4033.019167.903
389Chase Elliott-10531.554175.699
391Kurt Busch-21231.494176.034
