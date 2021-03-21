NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR final: Ryan Blaney wins at Atlanta with late-lap pass
Kyle Larson hardly raced his competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He just passed them. Larson led 269 laps of the 325-lap race in NASCAR’s Cup race in Hampton, Ga. and was on the precipice of winning his second race of the season.
But it wasn’t Larson who won the race.
Blaney steals the win
Ryan Blaney led just 25 laps on the track Sunday and chased Larson down from second place, capitalizing on a moment when Larson slowed behind the lapped car of Joey Logano. Blaney pushed forward for a few more laps, then made his pass with less than 10 laps remaining to win his fifth race in NASCAR’s top series.
Larson finished in second. Alex Bowman finished in third.
Kyle Larson starts the season as a force
The No. 5 Chevrolet kept half of the cars at least one lap down for most of the race, and at one point during the second stage put a full 10 seconds between his car and the second place runner.
Ryan Blaney proved to be Larson’s biggest challenger late in the race, surging to the lead after a fast pit stop in the final stage sent him to the front. But by Lap 237, Larson was back to the front while the rest of the field played catch up.
Larson made another statement Sunday after his win at Las Vegas, where he scored his seventh win in the series earlier this season. Hendrick teammates Bowman and William Byron also finished in the top-10, with Byron in eighth place, marking another strong showing for the organization. Chase Elliott exited early with an engine issue for a bottom finish, and Larson remained the star of the show.
Until Blaney struck.
Stewart-Haas stuck in a rut
Kevin Harvick had nowhere near the same success at Atlanta as he has in the past. The defending race winner was forced to pit from third place for a flat tire after the competition caution as the race went green. He was frustrated with his equipment throughout the race, calling his No. 4 Ford “the biggest pile of crap” he’s ever driven at Atlanta.
Harvick ran in the bottom-20 through the first stage and was lapped by Larson early. He raced into 20th place in the second stage, and was up to 12th by the final 30 laps. Despite the troublesome start, he finished in 10th place, which spoke more to Harvick’s skill as a driver than the speed of his car.
His Stewart-Haas Racing teammates also missed it again, with Aric Almirola, Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe all missing stage points by finishing out of the top-10 in both stages. Almirola called the start to the season for the No. 10 team “horrendous” earlier this week, but he was buoyed by his most recent performance at Phoenix in which he finished 11th.
But the setbacks only continued for not only Almirola, but the whole SHR organization at Atlanta, pointing to a definitely “off” start to the season. He finished 20th, while Custer finished 18th and Briscoe finished 23rd.
NASCAR race at Atlanta results
|Pos.
|Car
|Driver
|Time behind
|Best time
|Best speed
|1
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|--
|31.145
|178.006
|2
|5
|Kyle Larson
|2.083
|31.043
|178.591
|3
|48
|Alex Bowman
|10.291
|31.403
|176.544
|4
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11.549
|31.247
|177.425
|5
|18
|Kyle Busch
|14.356
|31.136
|178.058
|6
|3
|Austin Dillon
|17.201
|31.422
|176.437
|7
|17
|Chris Buescher
|17.632
|31.468
|176.179
|8
|24
|William Byron
|22.704
|31.368
|176.741
|9
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|22.924
|31.294
|177.159
|10
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|23.133
|31.175
|177.835
|11
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|26.193
|31.238
|177.476
|12
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|26.653
|31.579
|175.56
|13
|6
|Ryan Newman
|31.413
|31.438
|176.347
|14
|42
|Ross Chastain
|33.149
|31.7
|174.89
|15
|22
|Joey Logano
|-1
|31.301
|177.119
|16
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|-1
|31.607
|175.404
|17
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|-1
|31.256
|177.374
|18
|41
|Cole Custer
|-1
|31.699
|174.895
|19
|34
|Michael McDowell
|-1
|31.651
|175.16
|20
|10
|Aric Almirola
|-1
|31.837
|174.137
|21
|20
|Christopher Bell
|-2
|31.473
|176.151
|22
|33
|* Austin Cindric(i)
|-2
|32.007
|173.212
|23
|14
|Chase Briscoe #
|-2
|31.722
|174.768
|24
|43
|Erik Jones
|-2
|31.714
|174.812
|25
|37
|* Ryan Preece
|-2
|31.907
|173.755
|26
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|-2
|31.765
|174.532
|27
|38
|Anthony Alfredo #
|-3
|32.02
|173.142
|28
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|-4
|31.424
|176.426
|29
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|-6
|32.103
|172.694
|30
|77
|Justin Haley(i)
|-6
|31.932
|173.619
|31
|51
|Cody Ware(i)
|-9
|32.439
|170.905
|32
|15
|James Davison
|-9
|32.603
|170.046
|33
|0
|Quin Houff
|-11
|32.352
|171.365
|34
|78
|BJ McLeod(i)
|-12
|32.544
|170.354
|35
|53
|Joey Gase
|-17
|32.708
|169.5
|36
|66
|* Timmy Hill(i)
|-20
|33.399
|165.993
|37
|52
|Josh Bilicki
|-40
|33.019
|167.903
|38
|9
|Chase Elliott
|-105
|31.554
|175.699
|39
|1
|Kurt Busch
|-212
|31.494
|176.034
