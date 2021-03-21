NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR live updates: Chase Elliott dropping to the back for Atlanta Cup race

Denny Hamlin (11) and Joey Logano (22) race through Turn 4 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Denny Hamlin (11) and Joey Logano (22) race through Turn 4 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso) Ralph Freso AP
Hampton, Ga.

The NASCAR Cup Series races today at Atlanta Motor Speedway, a 1.54-mile intermediate track in Hampton, Ga. The Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 starts at 3 p.m. on FOX.

Stages end on laps 105, 210 and 325. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.



Pre-race

Pre-race ceremonies

2:50 p.m.: Driver introductions are underway at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. are starting in the front row for the race, with Hamlin on the pole.

More cars sent to the back

2:12 p.m.: NASCAR announces full pre-race penalties for today, which include Chase Elliott’s car for multiple inspection failures, Quin Houff’s No. 00 for unapproved adjustments. Timmy Hill’s No. 66 car failed inspection three times, so he will drop to the rear for the start, serve a pass through penalty and lose his car chief for today’s race. Houff was slated to start 35th and Hill was slated to start 38th.

Elliott dropping to the rear

2 p.m.: Hendrick Motorsports announces that the No. 9 car driven by Chase Elliott will start from the rear of the field today due to inspection issues. Elliott was slated to start fifth and has not yet won a Cup race at Atlanta, the track in his home state. As cars were lineup up on the grid before the race, Elliott’s car had some light smoke coming from up from underneath it. The No. 3 car driven by Austin Dillon was also smoking from the same exhaust area before the race, as well as the No. 42 driven by Ross Chastain, but Dillon’s car appeared to have the heaviest smoke.

NASCAR has not released the list of all drivers dropping to the rear.

NASCAR won’t penalize Gragson

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR announces that it will not penalize Xfinity driver Noah Gragson for an incident on pit road during Saturday’s race that resulted in a post-race fight between Gragson and driver Daniel Hemric. NASCAR deemed that Gragson did not deliberately contact Hemric’s car as he backed into his pit box. Hemric interpreted the maneuver as retaliatory for botching Gragson’s pit stop, which he said was unintentional, and initiated a fist fight with Gragson. He did not accept Gragson’s explanation on Twitter following the race. Read more about the incident here.

Justin Allgaier won the Xfinity race after Kyle Busch won the Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Atlanta

NASCAR Cup at Atlanta starting order

OrderDriverCar No.
1Denny Hamlin11
2Martin Truex Jr.19
3Joey Logano22
4Brad Keselowski2
5Chase Elliott9
6Kyle Larson5
7Kevin Harvick4
8Christopher Bell20
9William Byron24
10Ryan Blaney12
11Kurt Busch1
12Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
13Austin Dillon3
14Alex Bowman48
15Bubba Wallace23
16Aric Almirola10
17Chris Buescher17
18Michael McDowell34
19Kyle Busch18
20Matt DiBenedetto21
21Ross Chastain42
22Erik Jones43
23Ryan Preece37
24Chase Briscoe14
25Daniel Suárez99
26Justin Haley77
27Cole Custer41
28Ryan Newman6
29Tyler Reddick8
30Corey LaJoie7
31BJ McLeod78
32Anthony Alfredo38
33Cody Ware51
34James Davison15
35Quin Houff0
36Joey Gase53
37Josh Bilicki52
38Timmy Hill66
39Austin Cindric33
Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Sports

Sebastien Bourdais drives to win in Twelve Hours of Sebring

March 20, 2021 11:42 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service