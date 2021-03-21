NASCAR live updates: Chase Elliott dropping to the back for Atlanta Cup race

Denny Hamlin (11) and Joey Logano (22) race through Turn 4 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso) AP

The NASCAR Cup Series races today at Atlanta Motor Speedway, a 1.54-mile intermediate track in Hampton, Ga. The Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 starts at 3 p.m. on FOX.

Stages end on laps 105, 210 and 325. All times are Eastern.

Pre-race

Pre-race ceremonies

2:50 p.m.: Driver introductions are underway at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. are starting in the front row for the race, with Hamlin on the pole.

More cars sent to the back

2:12 p.m.: NASCAR announces full pre-race penalties for today, which include Chase Elliott’s car for multiple inspection failures, Quin Houff’s No. 00 for unapproved adjustments. Timmy Hill’s No. 66 car failed inspection three times, so he will drop to the rear for the start, serve a pass through penalty and lose his car chief for today’s race. Houff was slated to start 35th and Hill was slated to start 38th.

Elliott dropping to the rear

2 p.m.: Hendrick Motorsports announces that the No. 9 car driven by Chase Elliott will start from the rear of the field today due to inspection issues. Elliott was slated to start fifth and has not yet won a Cup race at Atlanta, the track in his home state. As cars were lineup up on the grid before the race, Elliott’s car had some light smoke coming from up from underneath it. The No. 3 car driven by Austin Dillon was also smoking from the same exhaust area before the race, as well as the No. 42 driven by Ross Chastain, but Dillon’s car appeared to have the heaviest smoke.

NASCAR has not released the list of all drivers dropping to the rear.

NASCAR won’t penalize Gragson

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR announces that it will not penalize Xfinity driver Noah Gragson for an incident on pit road during Saturday’s race that resulted in a post-race fight between Gragson and driver Daniel Hemric. NASCAR deemed that Gragson did not deliberately contact Hemric’s car as he backed into his pit box. Hemric interpreted the maneuver as retaliatory for botching Gragson’s pit stop, which he said was unintentional, and initiated a fist fight with Gragson. He did not accept Gragson’s explanation on Twitter following the race. Read more about the incident here.

Justin Allgaier won the Xfinity race after Kyle Busch won the Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Atlanta

Race: Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500

Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 When: Sunday, March 21 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 21 at 3 p.m. How to watch/listen: FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 325 laps, 500.5 miles on the 1.54-mile quad-oval

laps, 500.5 miles on the 1.54-mile quad-oval Stages: Laps 105, 210, 325

Laps 105, 210, 325 Last year’s winner: Kevin Harvick

NASCAR Cup at Atlanta starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Denny Hamlin 11 2 Martin Truex Jr. 19 3 Joey Logano 22 4 Brad Keselowski 2 5 Chase Elliott 9 6 Kyle Larson 5 7 Kevin Harvick 4 8 Christopher Bell 20 9 William Byron 24 10 Ryan Blaney 12 11 Kurt Busch 1 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 13 Austin Dillon 3 14 Alex Bowman 48 15 Bubba Wallace 23 16 Aric Almirola 10 17 Chris Buescher 17 18 Michael McDowell 34 19 Kyle Busch 18 20 Matt DiBenedetto 21 21 Ross Chastain 42 22 Erik Jones 43 23 Ryan Preece 37 24 Chase Briscoe 14 25 Daniel Suárez 99 26 Justin Haley 77 27 Cole Custer 41 28 Ryan Newman 6 29 Tyler Reddick 8 30 Corey LaJoie 7 31 BJ McLeod 78 32 Anthony Alfredo 38 33 Cody Ware 51 34 James Davison 15 35 Quin Houff 0 36 Joey Gase 53 37 Josh Bilicki 52 38 Timmy Hill 66 39 Austin Cindric 33