NASCAR live updates: Truck and Xfinity Series race today at Atlanta

NASCAR is running a doubleheader races today at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Truck Series race starts at 2:30 p.m. followed by the Xfinity race at 5 p.m.

The Trucks race, the Fr8Auctions 200, will be 200.02 miles (130 Laps) with stages ending on laps 30, 60 and 130 on the 1.54-mile oval.

The Xfinity race, the EchoPark 250, is 251.02 miles (163 Laps) with stages ending on laps 40, 80 and 163.

Television coverage for both races will be on FS1 starting at 1:30 p.m. for the 2:30 p.m. Truck Series race. All times are Eastern.

Pre-race

2:33 p.m.: Engines are fired for the Fr8Auctions 200. Owner of Fr8Auctions Marcus Barela gives the command to fire engines and trucks roll off the grid for pace laps.

2:24 p.m.: Whisper Whitlock performs the national anthem live at the track and the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation provides a three-helicopter flyover. Brett Moffit’s truck is pushed out to the grid after pre-race ceremonies, just before the command to fire engines, as his team finalizes its engine change.

2:10 p.m.: Trucks are lined up on the grid prepping for a 2:43 p.m. green flag. Driver introductions are underway. Limited fans are in the grandstands at Atlanta this weekend, so cheers could be heard for certain drivers with the loudest reactions for Hailie Deegan, Kyle Busch and John Hunter Nemechek.

1:35 p.m.: Two drivers will drop to the rear for today’s race. The No. 2 truck driven by Josh Berry will drop to the back for a driver change after original driver Kris Wright tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. The No. 45 truck driven by Brett Moffitt will also drop to the rear for an engine change. Berry’s team was slated to start 18th, while Moffitt was slated to start 10th.

John Hunter Nemechek is starting on the pole with Kyle Busch in the front row. Nemechek won the last race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, joining Ben Rhodes as the only two winning drivers so far in the series this season after Rhodes won the first two races this year.

1:30 p.m.: Flags at Atlanta Motor Speedway are flying at half-staff to honor the victims of Atlanta-area shootings that took place Tuesday in which eight people were killed, six of whom were women of Asian decent. President Joe Biden ordered Thursday that the American flag be flown at half-staff on all U.S. government grounds for the victims and multiple governors have called for the same for state buildings.

Flags are flying at half-staff at Atlanta Motor Speedway to honor the victims of the Atlanta shootings. Eight people were killed Tuesday, six of whom were Asian women. pic.twitter.com/VuKrnEDKFK — Alex Andrejev (@AndrejevAlex) March 20, 2021

NASCAR Trucks at Atlanta starting order

Order Driver Truck No. 1 John Hunter Nemechek 4 2 Kyle Busch 51 3 Matt Crafton 88 4 Stewart Friesen 52 5 Ben Rhodes 99 6 Austin Hill 16 7 Zane Smith 21 8 Sheldon Creed 2 9 Todd Gilliland 38 10 Brett Moffitt 45 11 Chandler Smith 18 12 Austin Wayne Self 22 13 Johnny Sauter 13 14 Tanner Gray 15 15 Parker Kligerman 75 16 Timothy Peters 25 17 Carson Hocevar 42 18 Kris Wright 2 19 Grant Enfinger 98 20 Codie Rohrbaugh 9 21 Danny Bohn 30 22 Tate Fogleman 12 23 Raphael Lessard 24 24 Jordan Anderson 3 25 Spencer Boyd 20 26 Chase Purdy 23 27 Dawson Cram 41 28 Hailie Deegan 1 29 Derek Kraus 19 30 Tyler Ankrum 26 31 Bill Lester 17 32 Ryan Truex 40 33 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10 34 Cory Roper 4 35 Bret Holmes 32 36 Ryan Ellis 34 37 Norm Benning 6 38 Akinori Ogata 33 39 Spencer Davis 11 40 Ross Chastain 44