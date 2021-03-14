NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Phoenix results: Martin Truex Jr. wins race
The unpredictability of NASCAR’s 2021 race winners was finally met with familiarity on Sunday when Martin Truex Jr. won the Instacart 500 at Phoenix.
Truex led the final 25 laps of the race, separating himself from second place finisher Joey Logano by 1.7 seconds at the checkered flag.
The victory marks Truex’s 28th career Cup win, and his first victory at Phoenix Raceway since 2018. Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin finished in third.
Truex made contact with the wall in the opening 20 laps and his No. 19 Toyota suffered early damage, but the team made adjustments and Truex was leading laps by early in the final stage.
“At the beginning of the race I thought we were going to run 15th or so,” Truex said on FOX. “I just can’t really believe it. I’m kind of speechless.”
He beat out Logano for the lead off the final restart, but Logano said Truex probably would have caught up with him eventually.
“He was fast,” Logano said. “It started to show at the end of the second stage...We’re just not fast enough right now.”
Familiar leaders find speed
While it wasn’t Phoenix titan Kevin Harvick whose name dominated the leaderboard Sunday, familiar frontrunners still took up top spots throughout the 312-lap race. Former Cup champions made up the top five finishing spots, including Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott, for the first time this season.
Truex became the fifth different winner in the first five races of the season. He joins Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Kyle Larson as drivers making an appearance in the playoffs this year.
Truex, the 2017 Cup champion, earned just one victory in the series last season, but posted 14 top-five finishes and was a consistent field leader (950 laps led in 2020). He finished third at Homestead, his best finish this year prior to Sunday, when he snapped a 28-race winless streak.
“I wish it was November,” Truex said. “But hopefully we can come back here in November and have a shot at being in the Final 4.”
Larson blazes through penalties
Kyle Larson’s run looked more like lines back-and-forth through the field rather than circles around the track. Larson received a pre-race inspection penalty Sunday that sent him to the back of the field from his front row starting spot.
Larson’s fast No. 5 Chevrolet quickly overcame that, driving up to 14th place within the opening 30 laps.
Only to be sent backwards again. He was hit with his first of two speeding penalties on pit road, which tripped up multiple drivers throughout the race. For Larson, it was an Achilles’ heel.
He was reminded in the second stage to watch his speed on pit road while pitting with the leaders from second place, but Larson was still caught driving over the limit and had to do a pass through. He gave up his track position again, but by the final stage, was still running in the top-10 late in the race.
He finished the day in seventh, but proved his No. 5 team will be a formidable challenger on intermediate tracks this year after his win last weekend at Las Vegas.
A Team Penske track
Team Penske also made a statement on Sunday with two drivers, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, winning the first two stages, respectively. Brad Keselowski, who started the race on the pole, dropped from the lead early, but he consistently ran in the top three.
Logano won the first race at Phoenix last year and Keselowski finished in second place in the 2020 championship event at the track. Both Logano and Blaney earned their first stage win of the season at Phoenix as the organization aims to move ahead of Hendrick Motorsports as the team to beat early in the year.
Logano controlled the second stage and led a race-high 143 laps. He dominated the second stage after taking the lead early into the run, replacing Blaney as the field frontrunner at the close of the first stage. Blaney led 35 laps in Stage 1 and finished the race in 10th.
With 50 laps to go, a caution came out for Tyler Reddick’s blown tire, but a fast pit stop put Logano and Keselowski back into the top-three behind Bubba Wallace, who was the only one not to pit from the lead. As Wallace fell back on older tires, Keselowski and Logano shot ahead. Logano passed his teammate for the lead just before another caution came out for a Kyle Busch spin.
But after the final caution, Martin Truex Jr. shot ahead of Logano for the lead after the restart and led the last laps to give Joe Gibbs Racing its second win of the season, putting the team on par with Hendrick.
NASCAR race at Phoenix results
|Pos.
|Car No.
|Driver
|Time Behind
|Laps
|Best time
|Best speed
|1
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|--
|312
|27.039
|133.141
|2
|22
|Joey Logano
|1.698
|312
|27.045
|133.111
|3
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|2.161
|312
|26.979
|133.437
|4
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|4.486
|312
|27.033
|133.171
|5
|9
|Chase Elliott
|5.228
|312
|27.107
|132.807
|6
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|5.971
|312
|27.213
|132.29
|7
|5
|Kyle Larson
|8.214
|312
|27.169
|132.504
|8
|24
|William Byron
|8.828
|312
|27.301
|131.863
|9
|20
|Christopher Bell
|8.937
|312
|27.046
|133.107
|10
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|9.437
|312
|27.057
|133.052
|11
|10
|Aric Almirola
|9.585
|312
|27.439
|131.2
|12
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|10.213
|312
|27.247
|132.125
|13
|48
|Alex Bowman
|10.642
|312
|27.429
|131.248
|14
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|11.119
|312
|27.312
|131.81
|15
|1
|Kurt Busch
|12.171
|312
|27.209
|132.309
|16
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|12.914
|312
|27.473
|131.038
|17
|3
|Austin Dillon
|13.215
|312
|27.136
|132.665
|18
|17
|Chris Buescher
|14.356
|312
|27.435
|131.219
|19
|42
|Ross Chastain
|15.408
|312
|27.426
|131.262
|20
|43
|Erik Jones
|15.868
|312
|27.353
|131.613
|21
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|16.73
|312
|27.516
|130.833
|22
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|17.501
|312
|27.278
|131.974
|23
|34
|Michael McDowell
|20.324
|312
|27.54
|130.719
|24
|77
|Justin Haley(
|24.914
|312
|27.675
|130.081
|25
|18
|Kyle Busch
|-1
|311
|27.215
|132.28
|26
|37
|Ryan Preece
|-1
|311
|27.487
|130.971
|27
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|-1
|311
|27.679
|130.063
|28
|6
|Ryan Newman
|-1
|311
|27.65
|130.199
|29
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|-2
|310
|27.447
|131.162
|30
|78
|BJ McLeod
|-3
|309
|27.95
|128.801
|31
|41
|Cole Custer
|-4
|308
|27.388
|131.444
|32
|0
|Quin Houff
|-7
|305
|28.197
|127.673
|33
|15
|James Davison
|-9
|303
|28.249
|127.438
|34
|53
|Garrett Smithley
|-12
|300
|28.277
|127.312
|35
|52
|Josh Bilicki
|-54
|258
|28.336
|127.047
|36
|51
|Cody Ware
|-211
|101
|28.043
|128.374
|37
|38
|Anthony Alfredo
|-225
|87
|28.078
|128.214
|38
|66
|Timmy Hill
|-297
|15
|28.394
|126.787
Full analysis will be posted here shortly.
Comments