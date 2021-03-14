NASCAR at Phoenix results: Martin Truex Jr. wins race

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 14: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 14, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

The unpredictability of NASCAR’s 2021 race winners was finally met with familiarity on Sunday when Martin Truex Jr. won the Instacart 500 at Phoenix.

Truex led the final 25 laps of the race, separating himself from second place finisher Joey Logano by 1.7 seconds at the checkered flag.

The victory marks Truex’s 28th career Cup win, and his first victory at Phoenix Raceway since 2018. Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin finished in third.

Truex made contact with the wall in the opening 20 laps and his No. 19 Toyota suffered early damage, but the team made adjustments and Truex was leading laps by early in the final stage.

“At the beginning of the race I thought we were going to run 15th or so,” Truex said on FOX. “I just can’t really believe it. I’m kind of speechless.”

He beat out Logano for the lead off the final restart, but Logano said Truex probably would have caught up with him eventually.

“He was fast,” Logano said. “It started to show at the end of the second stage...We’re just not fast enough right now.”

Familiar leaders find speed

While it wasn’t Phoenix titan Kevin Harvick whose name dominated the leaderboard Sunday, familiar frontrunners still took up top spots throughout the 312-lap race. Former Cup champions made up the top five finishing spots, including Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott, for the first time this season.

Truex became the fifth different winner in the first five races of the season. He joins Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Kyle Larson as drivers making an appearance in the playoffs this year.

Truex, the 2017 Cup champion, earned just one victory in the series last season, but posted 14 top-five finishes and was a consistent field leader (950 laps led in 2020). He finished third at Homestead, his best finish this year prior to Sunday, when he snapped a 28-race winless streak.

“I wish it was November,” Truex said. “But hopefully we can come back here in November and have a shot at being in the Final 4.”

Larson blazes through penalties

Kyle Larson’s run looked more like lines back-and-forth through the field rather than circles around the track. Larson received a pre-race inspection penalty Sunday that sent him to the back of the field from his front row starting spot.

Larson’s fast No. 5 Chevrolet quickly overcame that, driving up to 14th place within the opening 30 laps.

Only to be sent backwards again. He was hit with his first of two speeding penalties on pit road, which tripped up multiple drivers throughout the race. For Larson, it was an Achilles’ heel.

He was reminded in the second stage to watch his speed on pit road while pitting with the leaders from second place, but Larson was still caught driving over the limit and had to do a pass through. He gave up his track position again, but by the final stage, was still running in the top-10 late in the race.

He finished the day in seventh, but proved his No. 5 team will be a formidable challenger on intermediate tracks this year after his win last weekend at Las Vegas.

A Team Penske track

Team Penske also made a statement on Sunday with two drivers, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, winning the first two stages, respectively. Brad Keselowski, who started the race on the pole, dropped from the lead early, but he consistently ran in the top three.

Logano won the first race at Phoenix last year and Keselowski finished in second place in the 2020 championship event at the track. Both Logano and Blaney earned their first stage win of the season at Phoenix as the organization aims to move ahead of Hendrick Motorsports as the team to beat early in the year.

Logano controlled the second stage and led a race-high 143 laps. He dominated the second stage after taking the lead early into the run, replacing Blaney as the field frontrunner at the close of the first stage. Blaney led 35 laps in Stage 1 and finished the race in 10th.

With 50 laps to go, a caution came out for Tyler Reddick’s blown tire, but a fast pit stop put Logano and Keselowski back into the top-three behind Bubba Wallace, who was the only one not to pit from the lead. As Wallace fell back on older tires, Keselowski and Logano shot ahead. Logano passed his teammate for the lead just before another caution came out for a Kyle Busch spin.

But after the final caution, Martin Truex Jr. shot ahead of Logano for the lead after the restart and led the last laps to give Joe Gibbs Racing its second win of the season, putting the team on par with Hendrick.

NASCAR race at Phoenix results

Pos. Car No. Driver Time Behind Laps Best time Best speed 1 19 Martin Truex Jr. -- 312 27.039 133.141 2 22 Joey Logano 1.698 312 27.045 133.111 3 11 Denny Hamlin 2.161 312 26.979 133.437 4 2 Brad Keselowski 4.486 312 27.033 133.171 5 9 Chase Elliott 5.228 312 27.107 132.807 6 4 Kevin Harvick 5.971 312 27.213 132.29 7 5 Kyle Larson 8.214 312 27.169 132.504 8 24 William Byron 8.828 312 27.301 131.863 9 20 Christopher Bell 8.937 312 27.046 133.107 10 12 Ryan Blaney 9.437 312 27.057 133.052 11 10 Aric Almirola 9.585 312 27.439 131.2 12 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 10.213 312 27.247 132.125 13 48 Alex Bowman 10.642 312 27.429 131.248 14 21 Matt DiBenedetto 11.119 312 27.312 131.81 15 1 Kurt Busch 12.171 312 27.209 132.309 16 23 Bubba Wallace 12.914 312 27.473 131.038 17 3 Austin Dillon 13.215 312 27.136 132.665 18 17 Chris Buescher 14.356 312 27.435 131.219 19 42 Ross Chastain 15.408 312 27.426 131.262 20 43 Erik Jones 15.868 312 27.353 131.613 21 99 Daniel Suarez 16.73 312 27.516 130.833 22 14 Chase Briscoe 17.501 312 27.278 131.974 23 34 Michael McDowell 20.324 312 27.54 130.719 24 77 Justin Haley( 24.914 312 27.675 130.081 25 18 Kyle Busch -1 311 27.215 132.28 26 37 Ryan Preece -1 311 27.487 130.971 27 7 Corey LaJoie -1 311 27.679 130.063 28 6 Ryan Newman -1 311 27.65 130.199 29 8 Tyler Reddick -2 310 27.447 131.162 30 78 BJ McLeod -3 309 27.95 128.801 31 41 Cole Custer -4 308 27.388 131.444 32 0 Quin Houff -7 305 28.197 127.673 33 15 James Davison -9 303 28.249 127.438 34 53 Garrett Smithley -12 300 28.277 127.312 35 52 Josh Bilicki -54 258 28.336 127.047 36 51 Cody Ware -211 101 28.043 128.374 37 38 Anthony Alfredo -225 87 28.078 128.214 38 66 Timmy Hill -297 15 28.394 126.787

Full analysis will be posted here shortly.