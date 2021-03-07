NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas: How to watch, track info, starting order

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 14: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, and Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light #TheCrew Ford, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Getty Images

NASCAR is making more intermediate track stops after last weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where William Byron became the third different winner in the Cup Series to start the 2021 season.

The next race for NASCAR’s top series, the Pennzoil 400, is this Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on FOX. Kevin Harvick is on the pole with Byron in the front row.

Denny Hamlin leads the series in points (139) followed by Harvick (119), Joey Logano (108), Michael McDowell (106) and Chase Elliott (105). Only McDowell has won a race this year out of those drivers.

Four drivers entered in this weekend’s race have multiple wins at the 1.5-mile Vegas tri-oval. Those four drivers are Brad Keselowski, who leads the list with three victories (2014, 2016, 2018), Logano, who is the defending Pennzoil 400 winner (2019, 2020), Martin Truex Jr. (2017, 2019) and Harvick (2015, 2018).

Truex is favored to win with +600 odds, according to BetMGM. He finished in third place last weekend and said after Byron’s victory that he feels confident that traditional winners will still be top contenders this year despite the first-time winners that characterized the start of the season, with McDowell and Christopher Bell winning the first two races of the year.

“We’ve been really fast,” Truex said. “We had some tough breaks in Daytona and then we were in the hunt (at Homestead). We’re feeling good about things and hopefully we can just continue to find some stuff to get better and keep running up front.”

Truex might have to fend off Kurt Busch this weekend at the front of the field. Busch, who is starting seventh this weekend, won the last Cup Series race at Las Vegas in the fall. It was his first win at his hometown track and a playoff victory that he described as a “really spiritual moment.”

“Then not having fans and having people at the race track (last year), and then it was like boom, they zoomed in on me and we all celebrated through the TV lens,” Busch said this week.

Fans will be back at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the upcoming race at reduced capacity. The track had its fan attendance plan approved last month by the Nevada Department of Business and Industry. That plan called for hosting fans at 20% capacity, or roughly 15,000 people, according to KTNV.

Phoenix Raceway also plans to host limited fans for the following weekend.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Las Vegas

Race: Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube

When: Sunday, Mar. 7 at 3:30 p.m.





Sunday, Mar. 7 at 3:30 p.m. How to watch/listen: FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles on the 1.5-mile tri-oval

267 laps, 400.5 miles on the 1.5-mile tri-oval Stages: Laps 80, 160, 267

Laps 80, 160, 267 Last year’s winner: Joey Logano

NASCAR Cup at Las Vegas starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Kevin Harvick 4 2 William Byron 24 3 Kyle Larson 5 4 Martin Truex Jr. 19 5 Michael McDowell 34 6 Denny Hamlin 11 7 Kurt Busch 1 8 Chase Elliott 9 9 Alex Bowman 48 10 Brad Keselowski 2 11 Tyler Reddick 8 12 Austin Dillon 3 13 Ryan Newman 6 14 Kyle Busch 18 15 Joey Logano 22 16 Christopher Bell 20 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 18 Chris Buescher 17 19 Ryan Preece 37 20 Cole Custer 41 21 Ross Chastain 42 22 Daniel Suárez 99 23 Bubba Wallace 23 24 Chase Briscoe # 14 25 Justin Haley (i) 77 26 Ryan Blaney 12 27 Anthony Alfredo # 38 28 Aric Almirola 10 29 Erik Jones 43 30 Matt DiBenedetto 21 31 Garrett Smithley (i) 53 32 Cody Ware (i) 51 33 Corey LaJoie 7 34 BJ McLeod (i) 78 35 Josh Bilicki 52 36 Quin Houff 0 37 Joey Gase 15 38 Timmy Hill 66

(i) ineligible for driver points, # series rookie