NASCAR & Auto Racing
Live updates: NASCAR teams prep for Las Vegas. What’s happening in motorsports today
NASCAR is looking ahead to this weekend when all three national series will be racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Mar. 5-7.
The Cup Series has had a mix of winners so far, with different drivers winning each of its opening three races this season at the Daytona 500, the Daytona road course and Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Another 1.5-mile intermediate track is next on the schedule with Las Vegas following William Byron’s win at Homestead last Sunday. Vegas will be followed by Phoenix (one-mile), Atlanta (1.54-mile) and the Bristol dirt race (0.533-mile) at the end of the month. Drivers are sharing their thoughts on the upcoming races today.
Who we’re talking to today in NASCAR:
- 11:00 a.m. ET – Kurt Busch
- 11:15 a.m. ET – Sheldon Creed
- 2:00 p.m. ET – Michael McDowell
- 2:30 p.m. ET – Rudy Fugle
- 3:00 p.m. ET – William Byron
Check back here for highlights of what they say.
