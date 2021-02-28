NASCAR at Homestead live updates: Denny Hamlin dropping to the rear for race start

Denny Hamlin makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Cup Series road course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) AP

The NASCAR Cup Series hits its first intermediate track of the year at Homestead-Miami Speedway today. The Dixie Vodka 400 is at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the 267-lap race on the 1.5-mile oval. Joey Logano is also starting in the front row in second. Stages end on laps 80, 160 and 267.

Pre-race

3 p.m.: Denny Hamlin also going to the back

Polesitter Denny Hamlin has been added to the list of drivers dropping to the back of the pack at the start of today’s race. His team was penalized for unapproved adjustments on the No. 11 Toyota. Hamlin was last year’s race winner favored to win this year’s first intermediate race (+500), per BetMGM odds.

2 p.m.: Who’s dropping to the rear at the start?

NASCAR’s pre-race is complete. Three cars will be dropping to the rear for the start of today’s race: The No. 48 Chevrolet driven by Alex Bowman and the No. 7 Chevrolet driven by Corey LaJoie will start at the back due to unapproved adjustments. The No. 15 Chevrolet driven by James Davison will also drop to the back for the start for two inspection failures. Bowman was slated to start 13th. LaJoie was slated to start 25th and Davison was slated to start 29th.

1:10 p.m.: Hamlin’s tire carrier cleared for today

A tire carrier for the Denny Hamlin’s team, Josh Shipplett, was knocked to the ground during a pit stop to service Daniel Hemric’s No. 18 Toyota in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. He was evaluated in the care center mid-race and complaining of right side rib pain, according to FOX Sports. Shipplett’s Joe Gibbs Racing team said he was cleared to pit Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota today.

“He is as tough as they come, and I love our group,” Hemric tweeted Sunday. “You never want to be the cause of something like that, and last night I was. Thankful he is ready to rock today.”

1 p.m.: Weather in Homestead, Fla.

There were reports of cloudy skies this morning around track in Homestead, Fla. The National Weather Service is forecasting mostly sunny skies, but a slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon with a high near 83 degrees. NASCAR was quick to throw a caution for light rain last weekend near the end of the race at the Daytona road course, so sprinkles this afternoon could impact the race.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Homestead

Race: Dixie Vodka 400

Dixie Vodka 400 When: Sunday, Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m.





Sunday, Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m. How to watch/listen: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles on the 1.5-mile oval

267 laps, 400.5 miles on the 1.5-mile oval Stages: Laps 80, 160, 267

Laps 80, 160, 267 Last year’s winner: Denny Hamlin

NASCAR Cup at Homestead starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Denny Hamlin 11 2 Joey Logano 22 3 Christopher Bell 20 4 Kevin Harvick 4 5 Kurt Busch 1 6 Michael McDowell 34 7 Brad Keselowski 2 8 Ryan Preece 37 9 Martin Truex Jr. 19 10 Cole Custer 41 11 Chase Elliott 9 12 Chris Buescher 17 13 Alex Bowman 48 14 Ryan Blaney 12 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 16 Aric Almirola 10 17 Kyle Larson 5 18 Erik Jones 43 19 Bubba Wallace 23 20 Justin Haley(i) 77 21 Daniel Suárez 99 22 Austin Dillon 3 23 Ryan Newman 6 24 Kyle Busch 18 25 Corey LaJoie 7 26 Cody Ware(i) 51 27 Anthony Alfredo# 38 28 Garrett Smithley(i) 53 29 James Davison 15 30 Chase Briscoe# 14 31 William Byron 24 32 Ross Chastain 42 33 Timmy Hill(i) 66 34 BJ McLeod(i) 78 35 Tyler Reddick 8 36 Josh Bilicki 52 37 Matt DiBenedetto 21 38 Quin Houff 0

(i) ineligible for driver points, # series rookie