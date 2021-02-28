NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Homestead live updates: Denny Hamlin dropping to the rear for race start

Denny Hamlin makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Cup Series road course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Denny Hamlin makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Cup Series road course auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) Terry Renna AP

The NASCAR Cup Series hits its first intermediate track of the year at Homestead-Miami Speedway today. The Dixie Vodka 400 is at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the 267-lap race on the 1.5-mile oval. Joey Logano is also starting in the front row in second. Stages end on laps 80, 160 and 267.

Pre-race

3 p.m.: Denny Hamlin also going to the back

Polesitter Denny Hamlin has been added to the list of drivers dropping to the back of the pack at the start of today’s race. His team was penalized for unapproved adjustments on the No. 11 Toyota. Hamlin was last year’s race winner favored to win this year’s first intermediate race (+500), per BetMGM odds.

2 p.m.: Who’s dropping to the rear at the start?

NASCAR’s pre-race is complete. Three cars will be dropping to the rear for the start of today’s race: The No. 48 Chevrolet driven by Alex Bowman and the No. 7 Chevrolet driven by Corey LaJoie will start at the back due to unapproved adjustments. The No. 15 Chevrolet driven by James Davison will also drop to the back for the start for two inspection failures. Bowman was slated to start 13th. LaJoie was slated to start 25th and Davison was slated to start 29th.

1:10 p.m.: Hamlin’s tire carrier cleared for today

A tire carrier for the Denny Hamlin’s team, Josh Shipplett, was knocked to the ground during a pit stop to service Daniel Hemric’s No. 18 Toyota in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. He was evaluated in the care center mid-race and complaining of right side rib pain, according to FOX Sports. Shipplett’s Joe Gibbs Racing team said he was cleared to pit Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota today.

“He is as tough as they come, and I love our group,” Hemric tweeted Sunday. “You never want to be the cause of something like that, and last night I was. Thankful he is ready to rock today.”

1 p.m.: Weather in Homestead, Fla.

There were reports of cloudy skies this morning around track in Homestead, Fla. The National Weather Service is forecasting mostly sunny skies, but a slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon with a high near 83 degrees. NASCAR was quick to throw a caution for light rain last weekend near the end of the race at the Daytona road course, so sprinkles this afternoon could impact the race.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Homestead

NASCAR Cup at Homestead starting order

OrderDriverCar No.
1Denny Hamlin11
2Joey Logano22
3Christopher Bell20
4Kevin Harvick4
5Kurt Busch1
6Michael McDowell34
7Brad Keselowski2
8Ryan Preece37
9Martin Truex Jr.19
10Cole Custer41
11Chase Elliott9
12Chris Buescher17
13Alex Bowman48
14Ryan Blaney12
15Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
16Aric Almirola10
17Kyle Larson5
18Erik Jones43
19Bubba Wallace23
20Justin Haley(i)77
21Daniel Suárez99
22Austin Dillon3
23Ryan Newman6
24Kyle Busch18
25Corey LaJoie7
26Cody Ware(i)51
27Anthony Alfredo#38
28Garrett Smithley(i)53
29James Davison15
30Chase Briscoe#14
31William Byron24
32Ross Chastain42
33Timmy Hill(i)66
34BJ McLeod(i)78
35Tyler Reddick8
36Josh Bilicki52
37Matt DiBenedetto21
38Quin Houff0

(i) ineligible for driver points, # series rookie

