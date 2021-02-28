NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup race at Homestead: How to watch, track info, starting order

Denny Hamlin will start on the pole with Joey Logano in the front row for this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

With practice and qualifying sessions limited due to the pandemic, the race starting order was determined by the same performance-metrics formula NASCAR adopted last season and updated in the latter part of the year. That formula, which emphasizes latest race performance, was also used last weekend to determine the starting order for NASCAR’s Daytona road course race, which was won by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell.

The victory marked Bell’s first win in the Cup Series and came on the heels of Michael McDowell’s first-time Cup win at the Daytona 500. The last time the first two races in a NASCAR season were won by two first-time winners was 1950. The only other year that happened in the sport was 1949.

The first-time win streak could end at two with Hamlin starting on the pole at a track where he’s won three times (five top-five finishes) in 16 races. Hamlin is leading the series in points (104) after a fifth- and third-place finish at the the Daytona 500 and Daytona road course, respectively

Bell is ranked fourth in points (82) behind leader Hamlin (104), Joey Logano (92) and Kevin Harvick (83). Chase Elliott (79) rounds out the top-five points leader chart with Michael McDowell (75) in sixth. After Bell’s win last weekend, No. 20 crew chief Adam Stevens said the early wins for two first-time Cup winning drivers could have some early playoff implications for teams on the fringe.

As race winners, Bell and McDowell are guaranteed two of the 16 playoffs spots. Stevens said he expected Elliott, Hamlin, Logano, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch to win a race before the playoffs.

“Some of that next batch of cars is really needing to be thinking about if they’re swinging for the fence or if they’re racing for points,” Stevens said. “Maybe one more winner that somebody didn’t expect pretty early in the season could really change the complexion.”

While BetMGM is giving Hamlin the best odds to win this weekend (5-1 odds), Homestead has also been a strong track for Tyler Reddick (25-1) and Kyle Larson (17-2). Larson was out of the playoff picture last year during his suspension from NASCAR and Reddick hasn’t won yet in the Cup Series, so either would be a new look in Victory Lane.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Homestead

NASCAR Cup at Homestead starting order

OrderDriverCar No.
1Denny Hamlin11
2Joey Logano22
3Christopher Bell20
4Kevin Harvick4
5Kurt Busch1
6Michael McDowell34
7Brad Keselowski2
8Ryan Preece37
9Martin Truex Jr.19
10Cole Custer41
11Chase Elliott9
12Chris Buescher17
13Alex Bowman48
14Ryan Blaney12
15Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
16Aric Almirola10
17Kyle Larson5
18Erik Jones43
19Bubba Wallace23
20Justin Haley77
21Daniel Suárez99
22Austin Dillon3
23Ryan Newman6
24Kyle Busch18
25Corey LaJoie7
26Cody Ware51
27Anthony Alfredo38
28Garrett Smithley53
29James Davison15
30Chase Briscoe14
31William Byron24
32Ross Chastain42
33Timmy Hill66
34BJ McLeod78
35Tyler Reddick8
36Josh Bilicki52
37Matt DiBenedetto21
38Quin Houff0
