NASCAR race results: Christopher Bell wins Daytona road course, his first Cup victory
Christopher Bell said he didn’t think his car would be able to catch up to leader Joey Logano in the final laps of NASCAR’s Cup race at the Daytona road course. Bell had fresher tires, but Logano was far out in front, and Bell had damage and significant tire rub on his No. 20 Toyota.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I was gonna get there,” Bell said on FOX. “Adam on the pit box kept telling me that I was gonna get there.”
But Bell caught up with Logano heading into the final turn before the white flag. He made his pass on the outside, then led the last lap of the race for his first Cup Series victory.
“This is definitely one of the highlights of my life so far,” said Bell, who transitioned to Joe Gibbs Racing this season.
Logano finished in second and Denny Hamlin, who won the second stage, finished in third. Chase Elliott won the first stage, but finished in 21st after leading 44 laps of the 70-lap race.
We’ll be speaking with Bell and some of NASCAR’s top drivers shortly and will update this breaking news story with quotes and analysis. Here’s what Bell and Elliott told FOX Sports on the broadcast immediately after the race:
NASCAR race results
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Christopher Bell
|20
|2
|Joey Logano
|22
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|4
|Kurt Busch
|1
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|6
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|7
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|8
|Michael McDowell
|34
|9
|Ryan Preece
|37
|10
|Alex Bowman
|48
|11
|Chris Buescher
|17
|12
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|13
|Cole Custer
|41
|14
|Erik Jones
|43
|15
|Ryan Bailey
|12
|16
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|17
|Aric Almirola
|10
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|19
|Ty Dillon
|96
|20
|Ryan Newman
|6
|21
|Chase Elliott
|9
|22
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|23
|James Davison
|15
|24
|Justin Haley
|77
|25
|Cody Ware
|51
|26
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|27
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|28
|Scott Heckert
|78
|29
|Timmy Hill
|66
|30
|Kyle Larson
|5
|31
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|32
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|33
|William Byron
|24
|34
|Austin Dillon
|3
|35
|Kyle Busch
|18
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|37
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|38
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|39
|Ross Chastain
|42
|40
|Quin Houff
|00
