NASCAR race results: Christopher Bell wins Daytona road course, his first Cup victory

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 21: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway on February 21, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

Christopher Bell said he didn’t think his car would be able to catch up to leader Joey Logano in the final laps of NASCAR’s Cup race at the Daytona road course. Bell had fresher tires, but Logano was far out in front, and Bell had damage and significant tire rub on his No. 20 Toyota.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I was gonna get there,” Bell said on FOX. “Adam on the pit box kept telling me that I was gonna get there.”

But Bell caught up with Logano heading into the final turn before the white flag. He made his pass on the outside, then led the last lap of the race for his first Cup Series victory.

“This is definitely one of the highlights of my life so far,” said Bell, who transitioned to Joe Gibbs Racing this season.

Logano finished in second and Denny Hamlin, who won the second stage, finished in third. Chase Elliott won the first stage, but finished in 21st after leading 44 laps of the 70-lap race.

We’ll be speaking with Bell and some of NASCAR’s top drivers shortly and will update this breaking news story with quotes and analysis. Here’s what Bell and Elliott told FOX Sports on the broadcast immediately after the race:

Two races down. Two first-time winners.



Congratulations to @CBellRacing and the No. 20 team! pic.twitter.com/2mSzccUrCw — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 21, 2021

"Too many mistakes."



Chase Elliott finishes 21st after leading 44 laps on the Daytona Road Course. pic.twitter.com/96S7VbFGPa — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 21, 2021

Pos. Driver Car No. 1 Christopher Bell 20 2 Joey Logano 22 3 Denny Hamlin 11 4 Kurt Busch 1 5 Brad Keselowski 2 6 Kevin Harvick 4 7 AJ Allmendinger 16 8 Michael McDowell 34 9 Ryan Preece 37 10 Alex Bowman 48 11 Chris Buescher 17 12 Martin Truex Jr. 19 13 Cole Custer 41 14 Erik Jones 43 15 Ryan Bailey 12 16 Daniel Suarez 99 17 Aric Almirola 10 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 19 Ty Dillon 96 20 Ryan Newman 6 21 Chase Elliott 9 22 Anthony Alfredo 38 23 James Davison 15 24 Justin Haley 77 25 Cody Ware 51 26 Bubba Wallace 23 27 Garrett Smithley 53 28 Scott Heckert 78 29 Timmy Hill 66 30 Kyle Larson 5 31 Corey LaJoie 7 32 Chase Briscoe 14 33 William Byron 24 34 Austin Dillon 3 35 Kyle Busch 18 36 Josh Bilicki 52 37 Matt DiBenedetto 21 38 Tyler Reddick 8 39 Ross Chastain 42 40 Quin Houff 00