NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR race results: Christopher Bell wins Daytona road course, his first Cup victory

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 21: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway on February 21, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 21: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway on February 21, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen Getty Images

Christopher Bell said he didn’t think his car would be able to catch up to leader Joey Logano in the final laps of NASCAR’s Cup race at the Daytona road course. Bell had fresher tires, but Logano was far out in front, and Bell had damage and significant tire rub on his No. 20 Toyota.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I was gonna get there,” Bell said on FOX. “Adam on the pit box kept telling me that I was gonna get there.”

But Bell caught up with Logano heading into the final turn before the white flag. He made his pass on the outside, then led the last lap of the race for his first Cup Series victory.

“This is definitely one of the highlights of my life so far,” said Bell, who transitioned to Joe Gibbs Racing this season.

Logano finished in second and Denny Hamlin, who won the second stage, finished in third. Chase Elliott won the first stage, but finished in 21st after leading 44 laps of the 70-lap race.

We’ll be speaking with Bell and some of NASCAR’s top drivers shortly and will update this breaking news story with quotes and analysis. Here’s what Bell and Elliott told FOX Sports on the broadcast immediately after the race:

NASCAR race results

Pos.DriverCar No.
1Christopher Bell20
2Joey Logano22
3Denny Hamlin11
4Kurt Busch1
5Brad Keselowski2
6Kevin Harvick4
7AJ Allmendinger16
8Michael McDowell34
9Ryan Preece37
10Alex Bowman48
11Chris Buescher17
12Martin Truex Jr.19
13Cole Custer41
14Erik Jones43
15Ryan Bailey12
16Daniel Suarez99
17Aric Almirola10
18Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
19Ty Dillon96
20Ryan Newman6
21Chase Elliott9
22Anthony Alfredo38
23James Davison15
24Justin Haley77
25Cody Ware51
26Bubba Wallace23
27Garrett Smithley53
28Scott Heckert78
29Timmy Hill66
30Kyle Larson5
31Corey LaJoie7
32Chase Briscoe14
33William Byron24
34Austin Dillon3
35Kyle Busch18
36Josh Bilicki52
37Matt DiBenedetto21
38Tyler Reddick8
39Ross Chastain42
40Quin Houff00
Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service