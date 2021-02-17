NFL star Alvin Kamara is carrying his NASCAR fandom into team sponsorship

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, center, is sponsoring a NASCAR team. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

NFL All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara kept Twitter entertained during the Daytona 500 with his musings on NASCAR and questions about how drivers go to the bathroom during races. The New Orleans Saints standout attended a race at Talladega last year and has been vocal in his support of NASCAR’s lone Black Cup driver Bubba Wallace.

Now Kamara is sponsoring an Xfinity Series team for a race. Kamara’s chain of juice bars in Louisiana, The Big Squeezy, will be the primary sponsor for the No. 6 Chevrolet driven by Ryan Vargas at the Daytona road course, the team announced Wednesday.

“When this opportunity presented itself, I knew I couldn’t let it slip by,” Kamara said in a team release. “I did a bit of research on Ryan as an individual and JD Motorsports and was impressed with what I read. I’m excited to play a small role in what they already have going on.

“In the same breath, I’m just as excited for the opportunity that this gives The Big Squeezy. With us gearing up for franchising our new express concept in 2021, I think this gives us an avenue to express our passion for serving healthy, fresh foods and juices throughout the country.”

Kamara is the co-owner of the juice chain that currently has nine locations throughout Louisiana.

NEWS



Beyond excited to announce that I’ve teamed up with @Saints RB @A_kamara6 & his company The Big Squeezy for this weekend’s race at the Daytona Road Course!



Alvin’s excitement about NASCAR is unmatched & I’m honored to be the guy he jumps into the sport with! pic.twitter.com/p9FyUlGCzl — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) February 17, 2021

Vargas, who drives full-time for JD Motorsports, tweeted that the deal came together in the last 36 hours. Kamara began teasing the news on social media Tuesday, writing, “Got sumthin for y’all later.”

Vargas is a 20-year-old Hispanic driver from La Mirada, Calif. and a graduate of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program. He raced a part-time schedule for JD Motorsports last season with sponsorship from social media platform TikTok for the company’s first foray into the sport. Vargas has made 13 starts in the Xfinity Series since 2019.

“Having the opportunity to work with Alvin Kamara and The Big Squeezy is such a huge honor,” Vargas said in a statement. “As one of the best running backs in the game, I know Alvin puts 110% effort into everything he does and that can easily be said for myself and our No. 6 JD Motorsports team.”

The Super Start Batteries 188 at Daytona Presented by O’Reilly starts at 5 p.m. Saturday on FS1.