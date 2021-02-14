NASCAR & Auto Racing
Daytona 500 live updates: Big crash and lightning bring out red flag to pause race
There might be fewer fans, but the energy at Daytona International Speedway is electric ahead of Sunday’s Daytona 500. The race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on FOX.
Storm clouds are threatening the afternoon event, but for now, there’s sun in the sky.
Alex Bowman is starting on the pole for the race based on his qualifying time, and although his No. 48 Chevrolet suffered an earlier engine issue, his car has cleared technical inspection and Bowman is set to hold onto his front row spot at the green flag.
This page will be updated throughout the day with the latest news and notes happening throughout NASCAR. Results will be posted here after the race. All times are ET.
Daytona 500 live updates
Stage 1
4:03 p.m., Red flag: Updated list of drivers who are out of the Daytona 500: Derrike Cope, Almirola, Ragan, Blaney, Suárez, Bowman, Newman.
3:52 p.m., Red flag: Jet dryers are out on the track. Rain has let up a bit.
3:40 p.m., Red flag: Full list of drivers involved in the crash who are now listed as two laps down: Almirola, Bowman, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, David Ragan, Ryan Newman, Matt DiBenedetto, Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr., William Byron and Jamie McMurray.
Suarez, Newman, DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney are now out of the race.
3:30 p.m., Lap 16: The red flag is out following a large crash involving Aric Almirola, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman and Ryan Newman, among others. During the caution, there was lightning within three miles of Daytona International Speedway, bringing out the red flag.
Multiple drivers will retire from the race after that wreck. We’ll update you when we have an official tally.
3:18 p.m, Lap 14: Back to green, Harvick holding down the lead
Harvick shoots to the front to lead the next laps after caution. He’s staying on the inside lane. Fox reports Bubba Wallace and Derrike Cope made contact before the last caution, and Wallace takes a long pit stop for his team to make adjustments. Further back, Ryan Newman leads a middle lane, followed by Joey Logano. The field is running three-wide in the middle of the pack.
3:05 p.m., Lap 4: Race underway but early caution for Cope
Derrike Cope gets into the Turn 4 wall due to what appears to be a flat tire. Cope, 62, was scheduled to make his final Daytona 500 start, and although he got in four laps, he will be finished for the day. Polesitter Alex Bowman chose the outside lane to start the race, but Kevin Harvick on the inside pulled ahead just before the caution and is leading the race.
Pre-race
2:48 p.m. Opening ceremonies
Chaplain Juleun Johnson of AdventHealth delivers the invocation, and a group from the U.S. Armed Forces led by Sgt. Sam Allen performs the national anthem. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds conduct a six-jet flyover. Grammy-award winning artist and new Trackhouse Racing team owner will deliver the call to start engines as the grand marshal, and WWE superstar Sasha Banks will wave the green flag at 3:05 p.m.
2:30 p.m. Driver intros underway
Fans are filling in as drivers are announced. Ryan Newman gets a loud cheer before today’s race. Newman is making his return to the Daytona 500 after surving a violent crash on the last lap of last year’s race.
1:32 p.m. Wallace added to driver to fail pre-race technical inspection
The No. 23 Toyota driven by Bubba Wallace failed pre-race technical inspection three times, meaning Wallace will have to drop to the rear for the start of the Daytona 500. He will also have a crew member, his car chief Greg Emmer, ejected.
Inspection is still going on, so there could be other penalties issued or other cars joining the list of at least 10 teams dropping to the back at the start.
No. 23 crew chief Mike Wheeler said it was a rear alignment issue that caused the inspection failures. Wheeler said the team did a pit stop practice this morning to check the tires.
“I’m more embarrassed than anything,” Wheeler said.
1:45 p.m. Sunny skies over the speedway
Some clouds hang over Daytona International Speedway and there were sprinkles earlier this morning, but it’s sunny at the track. There’s a 60% of thunderstorms this afternoon, according to AccuWeather.com.
Who’s dropping to the rear?
Nine drivers are expected to drop to the rear at the start of the Daytona 500, including front-row starter William Byron. Damage to the cars during Thursday’s Duels forced seven teams to switch to backup cars. Drivers dropping to the rear are Brad Keselowski, Chase Briscoe, Kaz Grala, Anthony Alfredo, Cole Custer and Ross Chastain. Mechanical work on cars for Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones are also reportedly sending them to the rear for the start. Teams are rolling through technical inspection ahead of the race.
The green flag is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. with WWE star Sasha Banks is serving as the honorary starter. She will wave the flag to start the race.
Daytona 500 schedule
- Daytona 500 Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. on FOX
- When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
- How to watch/listen: FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Distance: 200 laps, 500 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval
- Stages: 65, 130, 200
- About the race: Sunday’s Daytona 500 opens the 2021 NASCAR season. Denny Hamlin won his second consecutive Daytona 500 last year (third overall) and is favored to win this year’s race, per BetMGM odds.
Daytona 500 starting order
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Alex Bowman
|48
|2
|William Byron
|24
|3
|Aric Almirola
|10
|4
|Austin Dillon
|3
|5
|Christopher Bell
|20
|6
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|7
|Ryan Newman
|6
|8
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|10
|Kyle Busch
|18
|11
|Ryan Preece*
|37
|12
|Chase Elliott
|9
|13
|Kyle Larson
|15
|14
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|15
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|16
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|17
|Michael McDowell
|34
|18
|David Ragan*
|36
|19
|Jamie McMurray
|77
|20
|Kurt Busch
|1
|21
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|22
|Chris Buescher
|17
|23
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|24
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|25
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|26
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|28
|Joey Gase
|53
|29
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|30
|Chase Briscoe #
|14
|31
|Erik Jones
|43
|32
|Derrike Cope
|12
|33
|Quin Houff
|0
|34
|Ross Chastain
|42
|35
|Cody Ware
|51
|36
|Anthony Alfredo #
|38
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|38
|BJ McLeod
|78
|39
|Austin Cindric*
|33
|40
|Kaz Grala*
|16
* Open car, # rookie
