NASCAR & Auto Racing

Austin Cindric off to strong start with NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Daytona

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Austin Cindric celebrates in Victory Lane with the series championship trophy after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Cindric solidified his standing at Penske by winning six races last year and his first Xfinity Series championship. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Austin Cindric celebrates in Victory Lane with the series championship trophy after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Cindric solidified his standing at Penske by winning six races last year and his first Xfinity Series championship. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File) Ralph Freso AP
Daytona Beach, Fla.

Austin Cindric was one of the few drivers to escape Daytona unscathed. The 22-year-old Team Penske driver didn’t miss a beat after winning the Xfinity championship last year and drove to the season-opening win in the series.

Cindric led the final laps of a two-lap overtime shootout following a late caution in the race, titled the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300.”

The Big One occurred a few laps earlier when part-time Xfinity driver Ty Dillon attempted to clear Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Hemric in the inside lane. Dillon wiggled, then crashed at the front of the pack, taking out over 10 other drivers with 16 laps left in the 122-lap race.

Penske’s Cindric and JGR’s Burton missed the wreck at the front of the pack, and restarted in first and second, respectively. Cindric held his lead in the final laps, while Brett Moffitt raced up to second. Burton finished third.

Cindric also raced his way into the Daytona 500 lineup as an Open car for Penske with his qualifying time.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

NASCAR at Daytona Xfinity Results

OrderCar No.DriverTime after leaderLaps
122Austin Cindric--122
22Brett Moffitt(i)0.104122
320

Harrison Burton

0.225122
410Jeb Burton0.243122
516

AJ Allmendinger

0.333122
668

Brandon Brown

0.347122
72Myatt Snider0.446122
826

Brandon Gdovic

0.471122
918Daniel Hemric0.616122
1023Jason White0.683122
117Joe Graf Jr.0.791122
1290

Caesar Bacarella

1.05122
1399

Stefan Parsons

1.266122
1454Ty Dillon1.898122
1547

Kyle Weatherman

2.043122
165Matt Mills2.044122
1778Jesse Little2.128122
186Ryan Vargas #2.315122
1948Danny Bohn(i)10.328122
2066Timmy Hill-1121
2192Josh Williams-2120
2251

Jeremy Clements

-2120
234Landon Cassill-8114
2444

Tommy Joe Martins

-8114
2561Robby Lyons II-17105
2698Riley Herbst-17105
278Josh Berry #-18104
287Justin Allgaier-18104
2911Justin Haley-18104
3013Chad Finchum-18104
3139Ryan Sieg-4181
329Noah Gragson-4676
3374

Bayley Currey(i)

-4775
3452Gray Gaulding-4775
3515Colby Howard-4775
361Michael Annett-4874
370

Jeffrey Earnhardt

-4874
3819

Brandon Jones

-6260
3917Cody Ware(i)-6260
4036Alex Labbe-6260

(i) ineligible for points, # rookie

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service