NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR live updates: Xfinity race at Daytona getting ready to go green

Austin Cindric (22) and Justin Allgaier (7) race for the lead through Turn 4 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Austin Cindric (22) and Justin Allgaier (7) race for the lead through Turn 4 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso) Ralph Freso AP
Daytona Beach, Fla.

Rain this morning canceled NASCAR Cup practice and Xfinity qualifying, but the track is ready for racing as the Xfinity Series prepares to run the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300. (Yes, that is the name.)

The race starts at 5:15 p.m. The Daytona 500 is tomorrow at 2:30 p.m.

Check back for here for updates throughout the race and results after the race goes green. Follow the Observer’s NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. Have story ideas or tips for the 2021 season? Send them to aandrejev@charlotteobserver.com.

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service