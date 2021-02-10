NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR qualifying results: Alex Bowman on the pole for the Daytona 500
Alex Bowman will start on the pole for the Daytona 500, extending his streak of front row starts in the Great American Race. He posted the fastest speed during Wednesday’s single-lap qualifying session to determine to front row, beating out Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron for the top spot with a speed of 191.261 mph.
Byron’s speed was 190.219 mph. Bowman, driving the No. 48 Chevrolet formerly driven by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, will be the first driver to start on the front row in the Daytona 500 for four consecutive seasons thanks to his quick lap.
Hendrick Motorsports has won 14 Daytona 500 poles, the series most, and has won the pole in six of the last seven years.
David Ragan and Ryan Preece were the two Open drivers with the best lap times and locked in their positions in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14.
NASCAR Cup qualifying results
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Best Time
|Best Speed
|1
|Alex Bowman
|48
|47.056
|191.261
|2
|William Byron
|24
|47.314
|190.219
|3
|Aric Almirola
|10
|47.324
|190.178
|4
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|47.474
|189.577
|5
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|47.477
|189.565
|6
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|47.489
|189.518
|7
|Christopher Bell
|20
|47.573
|189.183
|8
|* Ryan Preece
|*37
|47.585
|189.135
|9
|Austin Dillon
|3
|47.631
|188.953
|10
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|47.636
|188.933
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|47.695
|188.699
|12
|Chase Elliott
|9
|47.695
|188.699
|13
|* David Ragan
|*36
|47.73
|188.561
|14
|Kurt Busch
|1
|47.742
|188.513
|15
|Kyle Larson
|5
|47.752
|188.474
|16
|Kyle Busch
|18
|47.78
|188.363
|17
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|47.881
|187.966
|18
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|47.895
|187.911
|19
|* Austin Cindric(i)
|*33
|47.9
|187.891
|20
|* Kaz Grala
|*16
|47.925
|187.793
|21
|Joey Logano
|22
|47.943
|187.723
|22
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|47.956
|187.672
|23
|Ryan Newman
|6
|47.96
|187.656
|24
|Ross Chastain
|42
|47.972
|187.609
|25
|Cole Custer
|41
|48.06
|187.266
|26
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|187.266
|187.219
|27
|Michael McDowell
|34
|48.124
|187.017
|28
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|48.165
|186.858
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|48.189
|186.765
|30
|Chris Buescher
|17
|48.269
|186.455
|31
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|48.347
|186.154
|32
|Anthony Alfredo #
|38
|48.422
|185.866
|33
|* Ty Dillon(i)
|*96
|48.446
|185.774
|34
|Jamie McMurray
|77
|48.746
|184.631
|35
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|48.767
|184.551
|36
|Quin Houff
|0
|49.571
|181.558
|37
|* Garrett Smithley(i)
|*13
|49.88
|180.433
|38
|BJ McLeod(i)
|78
|49.985
|180.054
|39
|* Timmy Hill(i)
|*66
|50.016
|179.942
|40
|Cody Ware
|51
|50.074
|179.734
|41
|Joey Gase
|53
|50.63
|177.76
|42
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|50.926
|176.727
|43
|Derrike Cope
|15
|DNQ
|44
|* Noah Gragson(i)
|*62
|DNQ
