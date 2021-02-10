NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR qualifying results: Alex Bowman on the pole for the Daytona 500

In this Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, file photo, Alex Bowman, left, and Jimmie Johnson talk on pit road before qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Fla. The most coveted seat in NASCAR went to Alex Bowman in a Hendrick Motorsports lineup shuffle to replace seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson in the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet. Bowman and crew chief Greg Ives will move from the No. 88 into Johnson’s ride at the end of the season. The swap announced Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, makes Bowman just the second driver of the team created in 2001 specifically for Johnson. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)
Alex Bowman will start on the pole for the Daytona 500, extending his streak of front row starts in the Great American Race. He posted the fastest speed during Wednesday’s single-lap qualifying session to determine to front row, beating out Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron for the top spot with a speed of 191.261 mph.

Byron’s speed was 190.219 mph. Bowman, driving the No. 48 Chevrolet formerly driven by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, will be the first driver to start on the front row in the Daytona 500 for four consecutive seasons thanks to his quick lap.

Hendrick Motorsports has won 14 Daytona 500 poles, the series most, and has won the pole in six of the last seven years.

David Ragan and Ryan Preece were the two Open drivers with the best lap times and locked in their positions in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14.

NASCAR Cup qualifying results

OrderDriverCar No.Best TimeBest Speed
1Alex Bowman4847.056191.261
2William Byron2447.314190.219
3Aric Almirola1047.324190.178
4Bubba Wallace2347.474189.577
5Ricky Stenhouse Jr.4747.477189.565
6Kevin Harvick447.489189.518
7Christopher Bell2047.573189.183
8* Ryan Preece*3747.585189.135
9Austin Dillon347.631188.953
10Daniel Suárez9947.636188.933
11Denny Hamlin1147.695188.699
12Chase Elliott947.695188.699
13* David Ragan*3647.73188.561
14Kurt Busch147.742188.513
15Kyle Larson547.752188.474
16Kyle Busch1847.78188.363
17Matt DiBenedetto2147.881187.966
18Ryan Blaney1247.895187.911
19* Austin Cindric(i)*3347.9187.891
20* Kaz Grala*1647.925187.793
21Joey Logano2247.943187.723
22Chase Briscoe1447.956187.672
23Ryan Newman647.96187.656
24Ross Chastain4247.972187.609
25Cole Custer4148.06187.266
26Brad Keselowski2187.266187.219
27Michael McDowell3448.124187.017
28Martin Truex Jr.1948.165186.858
29Erik Jones4348.189186.765
30Chris Buescher1748.269186.455
31Tyler Reddick848.347186.154
32Anthony Alfredo #3848.422185.866
33* Ty Dillon(i)*9648.446185.774
34Jamie McMurray7748.746184.631
35Corey LaJoie748.767184.551
36Quin Houff049.571181.558
37* Garrett Smithley(i)*1349.88180.433
38BJ McLeod(i)7849.985180.054
39* Timmy Hill(i)*6650.016179.942
40Cody Ware5150.074179.734
41Joey Gase5350.63177.76
42Josh Bilicki5250.926176.727
43Derrike Cope15DNQ

44* Noah Gragson(i)*62DNQ

