What’s happening today in NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. returning to JGR next season

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 09: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 DeWalt Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Clash at Daytona at Daytona International Speedway on February 09, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tuesday’s Busch Clash provided an entertaining opening to the 2021 NASCAR season with a last-lap pass from third by Kyle Busch for the win. Today, teams are turning their attention to the oval.

Cup practice and qualifying are scheduled to take place today in preparation for the Daytona 500 on Sunday. An hour-long practice session, the first of three for the Cup Series, is scheduled for noon, followed by a qualifying event at 7:30 p.m. to determine the front row for the Daytona 500.

Qualifying will consist of one lap (single car) for each team and the top two Open teams to post the fastest times will advance to the Daytona 500. The other two Open spots will be determined by the best finishes in the Duels. Qualifying will also set the lineup for the Duels, scheduled for tomorrow at 7 p.m. All times are Eastern.

Martin Truex Jr. to return to JGR next season

11 a.m.: Joe Gibbs Racing announces that it has reached an extended agreement with Martin Truex Jr. to continue driving the team’s No. 19 Toyota in the Cup Series. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but this indicated Truex will race for Gibbs through at least the 2022 season.

“I’m happy to get this news out there so we can focus on this season and the future with Joe Gibbs Racing,” Truex said in a statement. “This is where I wanted to be and to continue building on the success we have had together the past two years.

— Alex Andrejev

WEATHER IN DAYTONA BEACH

The National Weather Service forecasts fog in the morning, with partly cloudy skies and a high near 79 degrees in Daytona Beach, Fla. AccuWeather.com projects a 50% chance of rain in the morning with partly cloudy skies, and a slight chance of rain in the evening.

NASCAR CUP PRACTICE TODAY

▪ When: 12-1 p.m.

▪ How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN

NASCAR CUP QUALIFYING TONIGHT

▪ When: 7-9 p.m.

▪ How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN