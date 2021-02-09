Kyle Busch wins Busch Clash. Full NASCAR exhibition race results.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 09: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Clash at Daytona at Daytona International Speedway on February 09, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

There was a multiple overshot turns that sent drivers off the track during Tuesday night’s Busch Clash. That was a first for the exhibition Cup race typically held on the tri-oval. There was also a smoking car and long yellow flags, which is nothing new to NASCAR. What was new was that the Clash was held on the Daytona road course for the first time this year.

The race didn’t deliver the spectacular crashes that the Clash usually promises, but it did deliver some surprises. Including a last lap pass for the win by none other than Kyle Busch.

After Martin Truex Jr. slammed into the wall coming out off the backstretch chicane, a caution was called the bunch the field with five laps left. Ryan Blaney pitted for fresh tires, and defending Cup champion Chase Elliott stayed out for the lead. With two laps to go, Blaney slid ahead of Elliott for the lead. Elliott got into Blaney chasing him from the inside and Kyle Busch, in third, swiped the lead.

Elliott finished in second.

Stay tuned for a full race analysis.

Busch Clash race results

Pos. Driver Car No. 1 Kyle Busch 18 2 Chase Elliott 9 3 Joey Logano 2 4 Tyler Reddick 8 5 William Byron 24 6 Denny Hamlin 11 7 Alex Bowman 48 8 Erik Jones 43 9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 10 Matt DiBenedetto 21 11 Austin Dillon 3 12 Aric Almirola 10 13 Ryan Blaney 12 14 Ryan Newman 6 15 Kevin Harvick 4 16 Chris Buescher 17 17 Brad Keselowski 2 18 Ty Dillon 23 19 Kurt Busch 1 20 Martin Truex Jr. 19 21 Cole Custer 41