JGR entering some of NASCAR’s biggest names in Xfinity races with ‘all-star’ car

Toyota drivers Kyle Busch, right, and Martin Truex Jr., pictured here in 2018, will enter select Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing this season. AP

In November, Joe Gibbs Racing announced it was bringing back its No. 54 Toyota Supra to the Xfinity Series, along with news of crew chief shakeups across its NASCAR teams. The organization teased the driver lineup for the No. 54 as “a team of all-star caliber drivers.”

Clarity around those driver names and schedules came today. The team confirmed that JGR Cup drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. will each enter at least one race for the team. They join former Germain Racing driver Ty Dillon and 18-year-old ARCA driver Ty Gibbs, who is the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, competing in select Xfinity events in the car.

Busch, a two-time Cup champion and 97-time Xfinity race winner, will enter five Xfinity races in the No. 54 this year. He is scheduled to race in the series at Atlanta (March 20), Circuit of the Americas (May 22), Texas (June 12), Nashville (June 19) and Road America (July 3).

Dillon will start the Xfinity season for Gibbs at Daytona. He is scheduled to drive the car in Xfinity races at Miami (Feb. 27), Las Vegas (March 6) and Talladega (April 24).

“I am so thankful and excited for the opportunity to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota,” Dillon said in a statement. “They have been on top of the sport for a long time and this is a great opportunity for me to go prove that I am a winner and show what I know I can do in a race car.”

He will also attempt to enter the Daytona 500 with Gaunt Brothers Racing, a non-chartered team, this year.

Truex and Hamlin are each scheduled for one race; Truex will drive the car at Atlanta (July 10) and Hamlin will drive car at Darlington (Sept. 4).

Chris Gayle was previously announced as the crew chief.