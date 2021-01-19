NASCAR & Auto Racing

Jamie McMurray comes out of NASCAR retirement to drive in the Daytona 500

Retired NASCAR driver Jamie McMurray gives the thumbs up winning the pole position during qualifying for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in 2014. McMurray will drive for Spire Motorsports in the 2021 Daytona 500.
Former Daytona 500 champion Jamie McMurray is returning to NASCAR for this year’s season-opening race. McMurray will drive the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro entry for Spire Motorsports in the event.

McMurray last competed in the race in 2019 following his retirement from full-time Cup racing in 2018. The Fox NASCAR analyst is set to make his start in the event 11 years after winning the 2010 Daytona 500. He’s earned seven Cup wins and 63 top-five finishes in the series. McMurray made his full-time Cup start in 2003 with Chip Ganassi Racing.

AdventHealth, a team partner with CGR, will sponsor the car in the season opener for the second consecutive season.

“I have enjoyed my time out of the car as an analyst covering NASCAR, but nothing can replace the feeling of actually racing,” McMurray said in a team release. “And it’s great to be partnering with a company like AdventHealth for this race. We share a lot of the same goals about health and fitness, and I’m looking forward to using this opportunity to talk to race fans about the importance of staying healthy and feeling whole.”

