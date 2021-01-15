Pitbull joins NASCAR as Trackhouse Racing team co-owner

Pitbull Univision

Mr. Worldwide is joining NASCAR. International music icon Pitbull will be a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, joining team founder Justin Marks and No. 99 Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez for the team’s inaugural Cup season in 2021.

Trackhouse dropped a surprise announcement Friday on social media. Pitbull wrote on Twitter that he’s been a NASCAR fan since the 1990 film “Days of Thunder.”

“Thank you Justin Marks, Ty Norris & Daniel Suarez for the great opportunity,” the singer wrote. “This is a great way to celebrate my 40th bday, so Get Ready!”

He ended the post with his signature Spanish phrase: “Dale!”

This is not the first time Pitbull has made an appearance in NASCAR. He performed a song with country music singer Blake Shelton prior to the first Cup race in Phoenix last year. He also was featured in a video intro ahead of NASCAR’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway last summer.

This is a developing story and will be updated.