Charlotte FC adds another player, North Carolina native Brandt Bronico
Brandt Bronico, a former Charlotte 49ers player, joins Charlotte FC as the club’s third player. Bronico spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer.
The 25-year-old midfielder made 66 appearances with Chicago, including 40 starts. He scored two goals and eight assists in his four seasons with the Fire. Bronico joined Chicago as a third-round choice (47th overall) in the 2017 SuperDraft.
He played on youth teams for NC Fusion and Carolina Dynamo under current Charlotte FC technical director Marc Nicholls and is a native of High Point, N.C. Bronico is the club’s third player.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
