Charlotte FC adds another player, North Carolina native Brandt Bronico

Signage is posted at Brewers at 4001 Yancey for the celebration of the 2019 announcement of Charlotte becoming the 30th city to have Major League Soccer.
Signage is posted at Brewers at 4001 Yancey for the celebration of the 2019 announcement of Charlotte becoming the 30th city to have Major League Soccer.

Brandt Bronico, a former Charlotte 49ers player, joins Charlotte FC as the club’s third player. Bronico spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer.

The 25-year-old midfielder made 66 appearances with Chicago, including 40 starts. He scored two goals and eight assists in his four seasons with the Fire. Bronico joined Chicago as a third-round choice (47th overall) in the 2017 SuperDraft.

He played on youth teams for NC Fusion and Carolina Dynamo under current Charlotte FC technical director Marc Nicholls and is a native of High Point, N.C. Bronico is the club’s third player.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post.
