Crew chief change for Kyle Busch headlines Joe Gibbs Racing lineup swaps for 2021

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Skittles Zombie Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 28, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Getty Images

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch will have a new crew chief next season, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Tuesday. Busch’s crew chief Adam Stevens will move to the No. 20 Toyota team to work with Cup driver Christopher Bell in 2021.

Busch’s new crew chief will be Ben Beshore, who most recently worked as the crew chief for JGR’s Xfinity program in 2020 with driver Harrison Burton.

The crew chief lineup for the other JGR Cup cars driven by Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. will remain unchanged. Chris Gabehart and James Small will continue to serve as the crew chiefs for the No. 11 and No. 19 teams, respectively.

“We take a lot of pride in our depth of talent across our entire organization,” JGR team owner Joe Gibbs said in a release. “All of our crew chiefs are proven winners.”

Stevens and Busch have worked together for the last six seasons, winning 28 Cup races and two series championships in 2015 and 2019. Busch won only one race during the 2020 season (Texas) after he was eliminated from the playoffs in the Round of 12.

Beshore previously worked as an engineer on the No. 18 Cup car and served as a crew chief for Busch for three Cup races in 2017. The team finished in the top-10 for all three races (one top-five finish). Beshore scored eight wins as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series between Busch (four wins in 2019) and Burton (four wins in 2020).

Jason Ratcliff, who previously worked with Bell on the No. 95 Toyota team, will work with Burton in the Xfinity Series next season. Dave Rogers, the crew chief for JGR’s No. 18 Xfinity team, will continue to serve as the crew chief for the team with newly announced driver Daniel Hemric, who is set to replace Riley Herbst for 2021.

Herbst is expected to join Stewart-Haas Racing in the Xfinity Series next season, according to Frontstretch.com.

JGR’s No. 19 Xfinity driver Brandon Jones will continue to work with his crew chief Jeff Meendering.

The Gibbs organization also said it plans to field a fourth car in the Xfinity Series next season, the No. 54 Toyota Supra team, which “will be driven by a team of all-star caliber drivers.” The team said the driver lineup and schedule for the No. 54 car will be announced at a later date. Chris Gayle, who previously served as the crew chief for the No. 20 car with Erik Jones in the Cup Series, will be the crew chief for the No. 54 in 2021.

