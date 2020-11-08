NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR championship at Phoenix race results: Chase Elliott wins Cup title
Chase Elliott’s first championship appearance didn’t look like his first. Elliott controlled the final 40 laps of the race after making a title-winning pass of Joey Logano, who finished in third.
The race stayed green after Elliott took the lead, and he put nearly three seconds on the rest of the field by the checkered flag to sail to his first NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Brad Keselowski finished in second and Denny Hamlin finished in fourth.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
NASCAR champions by year
2010: Jimmy Johnson
2011: Tony Stewart
2012: Brad Keselowski
2013: Jimmy Johnson
2014: Kevin Harvick
2015: Kyle Busch
2016: Jimmie Johnson
2017: Martin Truex Jr.
2018: Joey Logano
2019: Kyle Busch
