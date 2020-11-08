NASCAR championship at Phoenix race results: Chase Elliott wins Cup title

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway on November 08, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

Chase Elliott’s first championship appearance didn’t look like his first. Elliott controlled the final 40 laps of the race after making a title-winning pass of Joey Logano, who finished in third.

The race stayed green after Elliott took the lead, and he put nearly three seconds on the rest of the field by the checkered flag to sail to his first NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Brad Keselowski finished in second and Denny Hamlin finished in fourth.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

NASCAR champions by year

2010: Jimmy Johnson

2011: Tony Stewart

2012: Brad Keselowski

2013: Jimmy Johnson

2014: Kevin Harvick

2015: Kyle Busch

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2017: Martin Truex Jr.

2018: Joey Logano

2019: Kyle Busch