NASCAR Cup race updates: Chase Elliott’s car fails pre-race inspection before championship

Chase Elliott (9) sits in the media room after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Nov.1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.) AP

The final race of the NASCAR season is today at Phoenix Raceway. The Cup Series championship, the Season Finale 500, starts at 3 p.m. on NBC.

The race at the 1-mile tri-oval is 312 miles (312 laps) with stage breaks on laps 75, 190 and 312.

The final four drivers are Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the NASCAR Cup championship from Phoenix Raceway.







Elliott hit with pre-race penalty

2:15 p.m.: Championship 4 driver and pole-sitter Chase Elliott will start at the rear for today’s race after his No. 9 Chevrolet twice failed pre-race inspection. The car passed inspection on the third time through, so no other penalties were issued. Elliott will instead drop to the back of the field before the green flag, but he’ll have 312 laps to make up the position.

Elliott said on NBC he has all the confidence in his team and crew chief Alan Gustafson. He noted that “if you’re not pushing, you’re in the wrong business.”

STARTING LINEUP NASCAR CUP CHAMPIONSHIP AT PHOENIX

Order Driver Car No. 1 Chase Elliott 9 2 Denny Hamlin 11 3 William Byron 24 4 Alex Bowman 88 5 Brad Keselowski 2 6 Martin Truex Jr. 19 7 Ryan Blaney 12 8 Kevin Harvick 4 9 Clint Bowyer 14 10 Aric Almirola 10 11 Matt DiBenedetto 21 12 Austin Dillon 3 13 Joey Logano 22 14 Cole Custer 41 15 Kyle Busch 18 16 Kurt Busch 1 17 Bubba Wallace 43 18 John Hunter Nemechek 38 19 Michael McDowell 34 20 Chris Buescher 17 21 Christopher Bell 95 22 Jimmie Johnson 48 23 Brennan Poole 15 24 Tyler Reddick 8 25 Ty Dillon 13 26 Matt Kenseth 42 27 Corey LaJoie 32 28 Daniel Suarez 96 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 30 Erik Jones 20 31 Ryan Newman 6 32 Quin Houff 0 33 Timmy Hill 66 34 Ross Chastain* 77 35 Ryan Preece 37 36 James Davison 53 37 JJ Yeley 27 38 Josh Bilicki 7 39 Joey Gase 51

