NASCAR Xfinity championship race updates: Justin Haley using new pit crew

Justin Haley (11) runs behind Chase Briscoe (98) and Noah Gragson (9) during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Another NASCAR champion will be deemed Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. Sheldon Creed won NASCAR’s Truck Series finale Friday at the 1-mile tri-oval. The Xfinity Series will run its championship race, the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Saturday at 5 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 200 miles (200 laps) with stages breaks on laps 45, 90 and 200.

The final four drivers, in starting order, are Justin Allgaier, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Justin Haley. For a preview of each championship driver, click here.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the NASCAR Trucks championship from Phoenix Raceway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. All times listed are Eastern.

How to watch NASCAR’s Xfinity Series championship

4:45 p.m.: The race broadcast starts at 4:30 on NBCSN. Pre-race ceremonies start at 5 p.m. with the green flag scheduled for 5:16 p.m. You can listen to the race on MRN, SiriusXM and NASCAR Radio. NASCAR announces that no cars are starting at the rear for the start. Justin Allgaier is starting on the pole.

Jesse Love wins ARCA West championship

3:30 p.m.: ARCA completes a championship ahead of NASCAR’s Xfinity race. Jesse Love wins the ARCA Menards Series West championship with a 14th place finish at Phoenix. David Gilliland wins the race.

The championship marks the fourth ARCA West title for a Toyota driver in the past five seasons. Love, 15, drives the No. 19 Camry for Bill McAnally Racing (BMR).

New pit crew for Haley for positive COVID-19 test

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports reports that a member of Justin Haley’s pit crew has tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and Haley will be using an alternate pit crew for the championship race.

The pit team that services Bubba Wallace’s car in the NASCAR Cup Series will step in for Haley’s crew as four members quarantine. That crew also typically pits for Haley’s Kaulig Racing teammate, AJ Allmendinger, who is not racing in Phoenix. The same crew also pitted for the winning car for Sheldon Creed in Friday’s Truck Series championship race.

Those quarantining also pit for Matt Kenseth in the Cup Series. Kenseth’s pit team for Sunday’s Cup race will be a Chip Ganassi developmental unit that services Quin Houff’s car, according to NBC Sports.

STARTING LINEUP NASCAR XFINITY CHAMPIONSHIP AT PHOENIX

Order Driver Car No. 1 JUSTIN ALLGAIER* 7 2 CHASE BRISCOE* 98 3 AUSTIN CINDRIC* 22 4 JUSTIN HALEY* 11 5 HARRISON BURTON 20 6 NOAH GRAGSON 9 7 ROSS CHASTAIN 10 8 BRANDON JONES 19 9 RILEY HERBST 18 10 MICHAEL ANNETT 1 11 RYAN SIEG 39 12 BRETT MOFFITT 2 13 JEREMY CLEMENTS 51 14 BRANDON BROWN 68 15 MYATT SNIDER 21 16 JOSH WILLIAMS 92 17 TOMMY JOE MARTINS 44 18 DANIEL HEMRIC 8 19 TIMMY HILL 13 20 JESSE LITTLE 4 21 ALEX LABBE 36 22 JEFFREY EARNHARDT 0 23 JOE GRAF JR. 8 24 MASON DIAZ 26 25 COLBY HOWARD 15 26 DONALD THEETGE 90 27 BJ MCLEOD 78 28 RYAN VARGAS 6 29 DAVID STAR 7 30 KODY VANDERWAL 52 31 KYLE WEATHERMAN 47 32 MATT MILLS 5 33 BAYLEY CURREY 74 34 JJ YELEY 61 35 CJ MCLAUGHLIN 93 36 JESSE IWUJI 99 37 STAN MULLIS 66

*Championship 4 driver