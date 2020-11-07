NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity championship race updates: Justin Haley using new pit crew
Another NASCAR champion will be deemed Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. Sheldon Creed won NASCAR’s Truck Series finale Friday at the 1-mile tri-oval. The Xfinity Series will run its championship race, the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Saturday at 5 p.m. on NBCSN.
The race is 200 miles (200 laps) with stages breaks on laps 45, 90 and 200.
The final four drivers, in starting order, are Justin Allgaier, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Justin Haley. For a preview of each championship driver, click here.
Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the NASCAR Trucks championship from Phoenix Raceway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. All times listed are Eastern.
How to watch NASCAR’s Xfinity Series championship
4:45 p.m.: The race broadcast starts at 4:30 on NBCSN. Pre-race ceremonies start at 5 p.m. with the green flag scheduled for 5:16 p.m. You can listen to the race on MRN, SiriusXM and NASCAR Radio. NASCAR announces that no cars are starting at the rear for the start. Justin Allgaier is starting on the pole.
Jesse Love wins ARCA West championship
3:30 p.m.: ARCA completes a championship ahead of NASCAR’s Xfinity race. Jesse Love wins the ARCA Menards Series West championship with a 14th place finish at Phoenix. David Gilliland wins the race.
The championship marks the fourth ARCA West title for a Toyota driver in the past five seasons. Love, 15, drives the No. 19 Camry for Bill McAnally Racing (BMR).
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
New pit crew for Haley for positive COVID-19 test
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports reports that a member of Justin Haley’s pit crew has tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and Haley will be using an alternate pit crew for the championship race.
The pit team that services Bubba Wallace’s car in the NASCAR Cup Series will step in for Haley’s crew as four members quarantine. That crew also typically pits for Haley’s Kaulig Racing teammate, AJ Allmendinger, who is not racing in Phoenix. The same crew also pitted for the winning car for Sheldon Creed in Friday’s Truck Series championship race.
Those quarantining also pit for Matt Kenseth in the Cup Series. Kenseth’s pit team for Sunday’s Cup race will be a Chip Ganassi developmental unit that services Quin Houff’s car, according to NBC Sports.
STARTING LINEUP NASCAR XFINITY CHAMPIONSHIP AT PHOENIX
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|JUSTIN ALLGAIER*
|7
|2
|CHASE BRISCOE*
|98
|3
|AUSTIN CINDRIC*
|22
|4
|JUSTIN HALEY*
|11
|5
|HARRISON BURTON
|20
|6
|NOAH GRAGSON
|9
|7
|ROSS CHASTAIN
|10
|8
|BRANDON JONES
|19
|9
|RILEY HERBST
|18
|10
|MICHAEL ANNETT
|1
|11
|RYAN SIEG
|39
|12
|BRETT MOFFITT
|2
|13
|JEREMY CLEMENTS
|51
|14
|BRANDON BROWN
|68
|15
|MYATT SNIDER
|21
|16
|JOSH WILLIAMS
|92
|17
|TOMMY JOE MARTINS
|44
|18
|DANIEL HEMRIC
|8
|19
|TIMMY HILL
|13
|20
|JESSE LITTLE
|4
|21
|ALEX LABBE
|36
|22
|JEFFREY EARNHARDT
|0
|23
|JOE GRAF JR.
|8
|24
|MASON DIAZ
|26
|25
|COLBY HOWARD
|15
|26
|DONALD THEETGE
|90
|27
|BJ MCLEOD
|78
|28
|RYAN VARGAS
|6
|29
|DAVID STAR
|7
|30
|KODY VANDERWAL
|52
|31
|KYLE WEATHERMAN
|47
|32
|MATT MILLS
|5
|33
|BAYLEY CURREY
|74
|34
|JJ YELEY
|61
|35
|CJ MCLAUGHLIN
|93
|36
|JESSE IWUJI
|99
|37
|STAN MULLIS
|66
*Championship 4 driver
Comments