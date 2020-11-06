Miami Herald Logo
NASCAR at Phoenix race results: Sheldon Creed wins Truck Series championship

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 Chevy Accessories/Trench Shoring Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 Chevy Accessories/Trench Shoring Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton Getty Images
Avondale, Ariz.

Sheldon Creed is NASCAR’s Truck Series champion. The GMS Racing driver took the checkered flag at Phoenix Raceway in an overtime finale that saw a shake up of the running order in the final laps of the race, the Lucas Oil 150, when a late-lap caution flew.

Zane Smith finished in second.

Playoff driver Brett Moffitt was racing in first with a four-second lead and three laps left in the race, but a spin by Dawson Cram brought out the yellow flag and forced an additional six laps. Creed, who was in the top-three when the flag came out, said he had “nothing to lose” as he was trailing the leader by a few seconds.

His No. 2 Chevrolet team made a call to pit for tires and fuel as Moffitt and Grant Enfinger, in second place, stayed out. Creed then drove low and stayed low on the final restart of the race, rounding the turns of the 1-mile track to emerge in first and stay there through the checkered flag to claim the 2020 Trucks championship.

“I pride myself on my restarts week-in and week-out,” Creed said on FS1 after his win. “And just nailed the restart right there.”

Smith, who won the first stage of the race and led the earliest laps, also pitted during the final yellow flag and gained positions after the flag. Despite Smith’s rookie success this year, he said he was “disgusted” by coming up short. He finished less than a second behind Creed.

But it was Moffitt, who was led the most laps of the race (78), and was in position to take the title after breaking both legs at the beginning season, who was nearly speechless after suffering a late-race heart-breaker.

His teammate will instead be celebrating tonight.

NASCAR Truck Series championship race results

Pos.DriverCar No.
1Sheldon Creed*2
2Zane Smith*21
3Chandler Smith51
4Christian Eckes18
5Raphael Lessard4
6Stewart Frisen52
7Ben Rhodes99
8Tyler Ankrum26
9Todd Gilliland38
10Brett Moffitt*23
11Johnny Sauter13
12Austin Hill16
13Grant Enfinger*98
14Matt Crafton88
15Tanner Gray15
16Dylan Lupton17
17Sam Mayer24
18Trevor Bayne45
19Tate Fogleman2
20Austin Wayne Self22
21Ryan Truex40
22Jordan Anderson3
23Spencer Davis11
24Derek Kraus19
25Tyler Hill56
26Danny Bohn30
27Spencer Boyd20
28Dawson Cram41
29Robby Lyons97
30Akinori Ogata33
31Jennifer Jo Cobb10
32Carson Hocevar42
33Josh Reaume00
* — Championship 4 driver

