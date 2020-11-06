NASCAR Truck championship race updates: Grant Enfinger on the pole at Phoenix

The first of NASCAR’s three national series championship races kicks off Friday evening at Phoenix Raceway. A Truck Series winner will be deemed in the final race of the season, the Lucas Oil 150 (FS1).

The race at the 1-mile tri-oval is 150 miles (150 laps) with stages breaks on laps 45, 90 and 150.

The final four drivers, in starting order, are Grant Enfinger, Zane Smith, Sheldon Creed and Brett Moffitt. For a preview of each championship driver, click here.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the NASCAR Trucks championship from Phoenix Raceway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. All times listed are Eastern.

7:10 p.m.: Starting order stands

NASCAR announces following pre-race technical inspection that no trucks will go to the rear for the start of the race. That means the starting order stands with Enfinger on the pole and Smith in the front row. Pre-race ceremonies will begin 10 minutes before 8 p.m. and the green flag will wave at 8:05 p.m. The race is on FS1.

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR TRUCKS CHAMPIONSHIP AT PHOENIX

Race: Lucas Oil 150

Distance: 150 miles, 150 laps (stages end on Laps 45, 90, 150. The track is 1 mile)

When: Friday 8 p.m.

TV: FS1 (broadcast starts at 7 p.m.)

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

STARTING LINEUP NASCAR TRUCKS CHAMPIONSHIP AT PHOENIX

Order Driver Car No. 1 GRANT ENFINGER 98 2 ZANE SMITH 21 3 SHELDON CREED 2 4 BRETT MOFFITT 23 5 MATT CRAFTON 88 6 BEN RHODES 99 7 CHRISTIAN ECKES 18 8 DEREK KRAUS 19 9 STEWART FRIESEN 52 10 TYLER ANKRUM 26 11 DANNY BOHN 30 12 TREVOR BAYNE 45 13 RAPHAEL LESSARD 4 14 AUSTIN WAYNE SELF 22 15 SAM MAYER 24 16 JOHNNY SAUTER 13 17 AUSTIN HILL 14 18 SPENCER BOYD 20 19 CARSON HOCEVAR 42 20 JORDAN ANDERSON 3 21 CHANDLER SMITH 51 22 TODD GILLILAND 38 23 TANNER GRAY 15 24 DAWSON CRAM 41 25 RYAN TRUEX 40 26 TYLER HILL 56 27 SPENCER DAVIS 11 28 TATE FOGLEMAN 2 29 AKINORI OGATA 33 30 JENNIFER JO COBB 10 31 JOSH REAUME 0 32 DYLAN LUPTON 17 33 ROBBY LYONS 97