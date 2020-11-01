NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Martinsville race results: Championship 4 drivers finalized
Kevin Harvick will not be racing for NASCAR championship this year after dominating the regular season. Instead, the four drivers racing for a title in 2020 are Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.
Elliott won at Martinsville Speedway Sunday evening in a tense elimination race at the Virginia short track.
“Biggest win ever for us,” Elliott said on NBC.
Where, when is the NASCAR championship race?
▪ 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway (NBC)
NASCAR champions by year
2010: Jimmy Johnson
2011: Tony Stewart
2012: Brad Keselowski
2013: Jimmy Johnson
2014: Kevin Harvick
2015: Kyle Busch
2016: Jimmie Johnson
2017: Martin Truex Jr.
2018: Joey Logano
2019: Kyle Busch
