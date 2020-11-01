NASCAR at Martinsville race results: Championship 4 drivers finalized

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 01: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on November 01, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

Kevin Harvick will not be racing for NASCAR championship this year after dominating the regular season. Instead, the four drivers racing for a title in 2020 are Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.

Elliott won at Martinsville Speedway Sunday evening in a tense elimination race at the Virginia short track.

“Biggest win ever for us,” Elliott said on NBC.

Where, when is the NASCAR championship race?

▪ 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway (NBC)

NASCAR champions by year

2010: Jimmy Johnson

2011: Tony Stewart

2012: Brad Keselowski

2013: Jimmy Johnson

2014: Kevin Harvick

2015: Kyle Busch

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2017: Martin Truex Jr.

2018: Joey Logano

2019: Kyle Busch