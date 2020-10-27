Miami Herald Logo
NASCAR at Texas live updates: Still cold and wet after race postponed twice to Tuesday

A crew member for Kyle Bush’s team uses a blower to dry out the pit area before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race after morning rain prevented the 9 a.m. rescheduled start at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
After two days of race postponements at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR will try to run its playoff race Tuesday at 11 a.m. CT (NBCSN).

In order to run the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500, the track will have to remain dry — and there’s more wet weather in the Fort Worth forecast. According to AccuWeather, there’s a 34% chance of rain at race time and a 51% chance at 3 p.m. with clouds hanging over the track all day.

The race at the 1.5-mile oval is 501 miles (334 laps) and has stages breaks on laps 105, 210 and 334. The field will re-start on Lap 53 after it completed the first 52 laps Sunday before the red flag came out.

(Click here for a live NASCAR leaderboard)

Joey Logano is the only driver who has earned a spot in the Championship 4 race thanks to his win at Kansas on Oct. 18. Another playoff driver could lock in his spot at Texas.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. All times listed are Eastern.

10:40 a.m.: Race start likely delayed

Light rain throughout the morning has created a wet track at Texas Motor Speedway. A live view of the speedway can be found here. The race is scheduled to start at noon EST, but NASCAR has not begun efforts to dry the track, so today’s start will likely be delayed again. The weather forecast shows a possible no-rain clearing around noon. NASCAR will attempt to finish this race before heading to Martinsville this weekend, even if that means waiting out the rain to squeeze in 114 laps between rain cells to make the race official.

NASCAR PLAYOFF POINTS STANDINGS

Joey Logano

ADV (win at Kansas)

Kevin Harvick

+41

Denny Hamlin

+20

Brad Keselowski

+8

Chase Elliott

-8

Alex Bowman

-27

Martin Truex Jr.

-51

Kurt Busch

-73

NASCAR RACE STARTING ORDER (TUESDAY)

OrderDriverCar No.
1Clint Bowyer14
2Jimmie Johnson48
3Erik Jones20
4Joey Logano*22
5Martin Truex Jr.*19
6Chase Elliott*9
7Ryan Blaney12
8Austin Dillon3
9Brad Keselowski*2
10Kyle Busch18
11Tyler Reddick8
12William Byron24
13Matt DiBenedetto21
14Kurt Busch*1
15Denny Hamlin*11
16Matt Kenseth42
17Christopher Bell95
18Alex Bowman*88
19John Hunter Nemechek38
20Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
21Bubba Wallace43
22Michael McDowell34
23Ryan Newman6
24Cole Custer41
25Corey LaJoie32
26Ryan Preece37
27Aric Almirola10
28Ty Dillon13
29Joey Gase51
30Garrett Smithley53
31Timmy Hill66
32Daniel Suárez96
33Chad Finchum49
34Brennan Poole15
35Reed Sorenson (one lap down)77
36Kevin Harvick* (one lap down)4
37Josh Bilicki (two laps down)7
38Chris Buescher (-10)17
39Quin Houff (-11)00
40JJ Yeley (out)27

*Playoff driver

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
