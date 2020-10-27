NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Texas live updates: Still cold and wet after race postponed twice to Tuesday
After two days of race postponements at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR will try to run its playoff race Tuesday at 11 a.m. CT (NBCSN).
In order to run the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500, the track will have to remain dry — and there’s more wet weather in the Fort Worth forecast. According to AccuWeather, there’s a 34% chance of rain at race time and a 51% chance at 3 p.m. with clouds hanging over the track all day.
The race at the 1.5-mile oval is 501 miles (334 laps) and has stages breaks on laps 105, 210 and 334. The field will re-start on Lap 53 after it completed the first 52 laps Sunday before the red flag came out.
(Click here for a live NASCAR leaderboard)
Joey Logano is the only driver who has earned a spot in the Championship 4 race thanks to his win at Kansas on Oct. 18. Another playoff driver could lock in his spot at Texas.
Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. All times listed are Eastern.
10:40 a.m.: Race start likely delayed
Light rain throughout the morning has created a wet track at Texas Motor Speedway. A live view of the speedway can be found here. The race is scheduled to start at noon EST, but NASCAR has not begun efforts to dry the track, so today’s start will likely be delayed again. The weather forecast shows a possible no-rain clearing around noon. NASCAR will attempt to finish this race before heading to Martinsville this weekend, even if that means waiting out the rain to squeeze in 114 laps between rain cells to make the race official.
NASCAR PLAYOFF POINTS STANDINGS
Joey Logano
ADV (win at Kansas)
Kevin Harvick
+41
Denny Hamlin
+20
Brad Keselowski
+8
Chase Elliott
-8
Alex Bowman
-27
Martin Truex Jr.
-51
Kurt Busch
-73
NASCAR RACE STARTING ORDER (TUESDAY)
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|2
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|3
|Erik Jones
|20
|4
|Joey Logano*
|22
|5
|Martin Truex Jr.*
|19
|6
|Chase Elliott*
|9
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|8
|Austin Dillon
|3
|9
|Brad Keselowski*
|2
|10
|Kyle Busch
|18
|11
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|12
|William Byron
|24
|13
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|14
|Kurt Busch*
|1
|15
|Denny Hamlin*
|11
|16
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|17
|Christopher Bell
|95
|18
|Alex Bowman*
|88
|19
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|22
|Michael McDowell
|34
|23
|Ryan Newman
|6
|24
|Cole Custer
|41
|25
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|26
|Ryan Preece
|37
|27
|Aric Almirola
|10
|28
|Ty Dillon
|13
|29
|Joey Gase
|51
|30
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|31
|Timmy Hill
|66
|32
|Daniel Suárez
|96
|33
|Chad Finchum
|49
|34
|Brennan Poole
|15
|35
|Reed Sorenson (one lap down)
|77
|36
|Kevin Harvick* (one lap down)
|4
|37
|Josh Bilicki (two laps down)
|7
|38
|Chris Buescher (-10)
|17
|39
|Quin Houff (-11)
|00
|40
|JJ Yeley (out)
|27
*Playoff driver
