NASCAR at Texas results: Kyle Busch wins, leaving 3 championship spots up for grabs
NASCAR waited out the rain and Kyle Busch waited for his moment at Texas Motor Speedway.
“When he gets to two seconds we’ll turn you loose,” Busch’s crew chief Adam Stevens radioed to his driver in the final stage of Wednesday’s race, which was postponed three times over the course of more than 72 hours for weather.
After the race stalled, stalled, stalled, then finally started and sprinted to its final stage with few cautions, Busch was riding the tail of Clint Bowyer, who won the first stage of the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500, until the No. 14 driver ran low on fuel and Busch was able to make his pass.
Busch then fielded calls from Stevens for the rest of the race to simultaneously save fuel and drive fast to put him in Victory Lane for the first time this season. The defending NASCAR champion nearly forgot his signature bow after the win.
“It’s been a really long time,” Busch said on the NBCSN broadcast.
Teammate and playoff driver Martin Truex Jr. finished in second and Cup rookie Christopher Bell finished in third.
There are still three spots for the Championship 4 race up for grabs Sunday at Martinsville. Joey Logano, who won at Kansas last week, is the only driver who has locked in his spot for the final round of the NASCAR playoffs.
NASCAR 2020 playoff schedule
Round of 8
▪ 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1: Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway
Championship 4
▪ 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR post-Texas playoff standings
|Joey Logano
|ADV (win at Kansas)
|Kevin Harvick
|+42
|Denny Hamlin
|+27
|Brad Keselowski
|+25
|Chase Elliott
|-25
|Alex Bowman
|-25
|Martin Truex Jr.
|-36
|Kurt Busch
|-81
NASCAR Texas final results
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Kyle Busch
|18
|2
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|3
|Christopher Bell
|95
|4
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|5
|Alex Bowman
|88
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|7
|Kurt Busch
|1
|8
|Mat DiBenedetto
|21
|9
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|10
|Joey Logano
|22
|11
|Austin Dillon
|3
|12
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|13
|William Byron
|24
|14
|Cole Custer
|41
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|16
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|17
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|18
|Ryan Preece
|37
|19
|Ryan Newman
|6
|20
|Chase Elliott
|9
|21
|Erik Jones
|20
|22
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|23
|Aric Almirola
|10
|24
|Ty Dillon
|13
|25
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|26
|Michael McDowell
|34
|27
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|28
|Brennan Poole
|15
|29
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|30
|Timmy Hill
|66
|31
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|32
|Reed Sorenson
|77
|33
|Quin Houff
|00
|34
|Chris Buescher
|17
|35
|Chad Finchum
|49
|36
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|37
|Joey Gase
|51
|38
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|39
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|40
|JJ Yeley
|27
