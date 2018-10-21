F1 Showcase arrived in Miami this weekend

The F1 Showcase in Miami blends the unique thrills of F1 racing with the culture of Miami on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
By
Race of Champions coming to Miami

NASCAR & Auto Racing

Race of Champions coming to Miami

The Race of Champions will pit the best drivers in different motor sports disciplines against one another and will be held inside Marlins Park in January. Drivers talk about the race during a press conference on Tues., Aug. 23, 2016.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service