Inter Miami ‘Mistakes have costs us in games and it’s left us a mountain to climb,’ says Inter Miami’s Phil Neville May 30, 2021 12:47 AM

Inter Miami CF head coach Phil Neville speaks to the media after his team lost against D.C. United 3 to 0 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday, May 29, 2021.