Inter Miami releases full preseason schedule. Here is who, where and when they play

Inter Miami will spend one week of the preseason at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, from March 26 to April 3 and will play three closed-door friendlies there, along with another closed match March 27 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg.

The opponents for the games in Bradenton are MLS teams New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC and USL Championship team Charleston Battery.

Inter Miami will play its first preseason game at home March 20 against USL team Miami FC and is also expected to host a home match on April 10, the week before the MLS regular season opens April 17. Details for that match, including whether it will be open to fans, will be announced at a later date along with the full 2021 season schedule.

Inter Miami Preseason Schedule

March 20: Miami FC, Inter Miami training complex

March 27: Tampa Bay Rowdies, Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg

March 30: Charleston Battery, IMG Academy, Bradenton

April 3: New York Red Bulls, IMG Academy, Bradenton

April 3: Nashville SC, IMG Academy, Bradenton

April 10: Preseason Match at home TBA

The team began voluntary workouts on Monday and mandatory preseason camp kicks off March 8.