Ryan Shawcross parts ways with Stoke City, expected to sign with Inter Miami soon

Stoke City center back Ryan Shawcross got one step closer to signing with Inter Miami on Friday when Stoke announced it had terminated his contract by mutual consent “to allow him to pursue new playing opportunities in the United States.”

Shawcross, a 33-year-old defender and team captain, has been linked to Inter Miami for weeks. An MLS source confirmed that he is in serious contract negotiations with Inter Miami, where he would be reunited with new coach Phil Neville, who was his teammate at Manchester United and work for another ManU alum, co-owner David Beckham.

Shawcross has played more than 400 games for Stoke since arriving from Manchester United in 2007. He is known for his leadership skills.

Stoke City’s chief executive Tony Scholes said: “Ryan’s contribution to the Club over the last 14 years simply cannot be overstated. His outstanding leadership and the consistency of his displays made him a talismanic figure for us.

“He has been an outstanding role model, both on and off the pitch, and the way he applied himself in training and matches epitomized the city of Stoke-on-Trent — hard-working, committed and loyal. He feels the time is right to explore new opportunities and leaves with our very best wishes. I would like to take this opportunity to wish Ryan, his wife Kath and their family every success for the future - they will always be welcome at the bet365 Stadium.”

Manager Michael O’Neill added: “Before I came to Stoke City the one player you immediately associated with the Club when it came up in conversation was Ryan, simply because of the length of time he spent here. It’s very rare these days for a player to stay at one club for 14 years; I’m sure Ryan has had opportunities to go elsewhere down the years but he clearly felt settled and valued here.

“He hasn’t figured as often as he would have liked over the past couple of years but his professionalism and the way he has conducted himself, both on the training ground and around the Club, since I joined simply cannot be questioned.”

Shawcross was named captain in 2010, and he led the team to the FA Cup Final against Manchester City. He remained a key player until summer 2019, when he broke his leg in a preseason friendly against Leicester City. He is said to be eager to have a fresh start with Miami.

MLS preseason camp opens March 8 and the season begins April 17.

Inter Miami is also in talks with at least one player from South America.