Inter Miami Blaise Matuidi scores first MLS goal, but Inter Miami loses 2-1 on the road to Toronto FC November 02, 2020 06:59 AM

Inter Miami blew a second-half lead and lost 2-1 on the road to Toronto FC. The loss dropped Miami to 12th place in the Eastern Conference with one game remaining. The top 10 teams advance to the playoffs, leaving Miami with only a glimmer of hope.