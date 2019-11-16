Photo Gallery: Colombia v. Peru | Friday, November 15, 2019

Forward Alfredo Morelo #9, of Colombia, hits a header for the only goal of the match , against Peru, during extra time at the end of the second half of a friendly match between Colombia and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Forward Alfredo Morelo #9 (far right), of Colombia, reacts after hitting a header for the only goal of the match, as Peru’s goal keeper Pedro Gallese failed to stop it during extra time at the end of the second half of a friendly match between Colombia and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Forward Alfredo Morelo #9 (far right), of Colombia, reacts after hitting a header for the only goal of the match, as Peru’s goal keeper Pedro Gallese failed to stop it during extra time at the end of the second half of a friendly match between Colombia and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Colombian players Yerry Mina (far left) and Steven Mendoza celebrate forward Alfredo Morelo #9, after he hits a header for the only goal of the match, as Peru’s goal keeper Pedro Gallese failed to stop it during extra time at the end of the second half of a friendly match between Colombia and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Forward Stiven Mendoza #18 of Colombia, drives against Aldo Corso, of Peru, in the second half of a friendly match between Colombia and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, November 15, 2019.
A fan running through the field approaches defender Miguel Trauco, of Peru, as he is been chased by security guards during the second half of a friendly match between Colombia and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, November 15, 2019.
A fan runs through the field chased by security guards during the second half of a friendly match between Colombia and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Goal keeper David Ospina, of Colombia, avoids a goal midfielder Andy Polo of Peru, the second half of a friendly match between Colombia and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Midfielder Jefferson Lerma #16, of Colombia, drives, against midfielder Raul Ruidiaz #11, of Peru, during the first half of a friendly match between Colombia and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, November 15, 2019.
DefenderJohan Mujica #17, of Colombia, drives, against midfielders Raul Ruidiaz #11 and Pedro Aquino # 23, of Peru, during the first half of a friendly match between Colombia and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Defender William Tesillo #6, of Colombia, defends against midfielder Andy Polo #7, of Peru, in the second half of a friendly match between Colombia and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Defender William Tesillo #6, of Colombia, drives against defender Luis Advicula #17 of Peru, during the first half of a friendly match between Colombia and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Forward Alfredo Morelo #9, of Colombia, kicks the ballon against defender Luis Ugarelli of Peru during extra time at the second half of a friendly match between Colombia and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, November 15, 2019.
