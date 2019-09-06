Photo gallery: Brazil vs. Colombia | Friday, Sept. 6, 2019

Brazil midfielder Casemiro (5) celebrate with teammate Neymar (10) after scoring a head goal against Colombia midfielder William Tesillo (6) the defense of during the first half of an international friendly soccer match at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, September 6, 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Brazil goalkeeper Ederson (23) unable to stop a penalty shot by Colombia forward Luis Muriel (19) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, September 6, 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Brazil forward Neymar (10) celebrate with Dani Alves (13) and Richarlison (9) after scoring the second goal of his team during the second half of an international friendly soccer match against Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, September 6, 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Colombia forward Luis Muriel (19) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a penalty against Brazil goalkeeper Ederson (23) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, September 6, 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Brazil midfielder Casemiro (5) score a head goal against Colombia midfielder William Tesillo (6) the defense of during the first half of an international friendly soccer match at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, September 6, 2019, in Miami Gardens.
Brazil midfielder Casemiro (5) celebrate with teammates Thiago Silva (6) and Gabriel Jesus (9) after scoring a head goal against Colombia midfielder William Tesillo (6) the defense of during the first half of an international friendly soccer match at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, September 6, 2019, in Miami Gardens.
