Photo Gallery: Barcelona v. Napoli | Wednesday, August 7, 2019

FC Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann, left, takes a shot as SSC Napoli midfielder Jose Callejon watches on during the first half of a La Liga Serie A game against Napoli at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Charlie Ortega Guifarro
FCC Barcelona players come out to the field before the first half of a friendly exhibition match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at Hardrock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Pedro Portal
SSC Napoli players come out to the field before the first half of a friendly exhibition match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at Hardrock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Pedro Portal
Fans welcome FCC Barcelona players as they come out to the field before the first half of a friendly exhibition match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at Hardrock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Pedro Portal
SSC Napoli poses for a pregame team picture before a La Liga Serie A game against FC Barcelona at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Charlie Ortega Guifarro
FC Barcelona poses for a team picture before a La Liga Serie A game against SSC Napoli at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Charlie Ortega Guifarro
The match ball on display before a La Liga Serie A game between SSC Napoli and FC Barcelona at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Charlie Ortega Guifarro
FC Barcelona fans get excited moments before the team takes the field for a La Liga Serie A game against SSC Napoli at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Charlie Ortega Guifarro
FC Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann gets past SSC Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas during the first half of a La Liga Serie A game against Napoli at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Charlie Ortega Guifarro
FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, center, avoids pressure from SSC Napoli forward Dries Mertens, left, during the first half of a La Liga Serie A game against Napoli at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Charlie Ortega Guifarro
FC Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann, center, tries to get around SSC Napoli defenders during the first half of a La Liga Serie A game against Napoli at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Charlie Ortega Guifarro
