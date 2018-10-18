What happens if Miami voters turn down soccer site — and other sports mysteries

What happens if voters reject the Nov. 6 referendum to allow the City of Miami to negotiate with the Major League Soccer franchise, Inter Miami?
“There is no Plan B,” club managing owner Jorge Mas told attendees Thursday at a Miami Herald event. The team will not revert to a controversial plan to build in Overtown, Mas said. “It’s just wrong for the community.”
As for the burning question of whether a winning team makes more money, the surprising answer from the Miami Heat’s Eric Woolworth was no. Over time, the franchise’s overall value has increased, but win or lose, the team itself has rarely turned an annual profit, said Woolworth, president, business operations.
About 100 attended the event on the business of pro sports held at Signature Flight Services.
Speakers, from left, included Miami Dolphins President and CEO Tom Garfinkel; Chip Bowers, president of business operations for the Miami Marlins; Mas of Inter Miami; Matthew Caldwell, president and CEO of the Florida Panthers; and the Heat’s Woolworth.
