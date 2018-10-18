What happens if Miami voters turn down soccer site — and other sports mysteries

Executives from Miami’s pro sports teams appeared on an Oct. 18 panel sponsored by the Miami Herald and held at Signature Flight Services at Miami International Airport. From left: Miami Dolphins President and CEO Tom Garfinkel; Chip Bowers, president of business operations for the Miami Marlins; Jorge Mas, managing owner of Inter Miami; Matthew Caldwell, president and CEO of the Florida Panthers; and Eric Woolworth, president, business operations of the Miami Heat. Miami Herald Sports Editor Alex Mena and Miami Herald Business Editor Jane Wooldridge also participated.