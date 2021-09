Miami Marlins Marlins Manger Don Mattingly on late 3-2 win over the Phillies September 04, 2021 11:39 PM

Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly speaks to the media following a late rally to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 during an MLB game at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, September 4, 2021.