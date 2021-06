Miami Marlins Marlins’ Duvall talks about another two home run game against the Cubs June 20, 2021 10:45 AM

Miami Marlins outfielder Adam Duvall homered twice in the second straight game and Pablo López pitched one-hit ball over seven innings as the Miami Marlins pounded the Chicago Cubs 11-1, at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, June 19, 2021.