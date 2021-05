Miami Marlins Marlins’ Mattingly and Duvall on the win against the Dodgers and Duvall’s key plays May 17, 2021 08:48 AM

Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and then threw out Mookie Betts at the plate during a busy fifth inning, and the Miami Marlins hung on for a 3-2 victory in their series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers.