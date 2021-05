Miami Marlins Marlins Duvall’s postgame comments after a one homer, four RBI game against the Diamondbacks May 06, 2021 11:47 AM

Miami Marlins outfielder Adam Duvall hit his fifth home run of the season and had four RBIs in the Marlins 8-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at loanDepot park on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.