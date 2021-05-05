Why Byron Buxton’s breakout season is motivating — and inspiring — Marlins’ Lewis Brinson

Lewis Brinson can’t help but see Byron Buxton succeeding and think about the way their paths have run parallel.

Buxtonw as the No. 2 pick in the 2012 MLB draft and Brinson was the 29th in the first round. Buxton was the No. 2 prospect in baseball ahead of the 2016 MLB season and Brinson was No. 16, according to MLB.com.

They’re both speedy outfielders — separated by three inches and two pounds — with unquestionable athletic gifts and a history of contact issues. They both had batting averages near .200 and strikeout rates near 30 percent in their rookie season, and both were back in the minors by the time they were 25.

They also both worked with James Rowson, who’s now in his second season as the Miami Marlins’ bench coach after spending three years as the hitting coach for Buxton’s Minnesota Twins, and both started to see their careers turn around with his help. Buxton, 27, suddenly leads MLB in on-base-plus-slugging percentage and Brinson, 26, is taking notice, while trying to save his own Major League career.

“It definitely motivates you, man, knowing that guys like that can dig out of a hole like anybody else,” Brinson said. “Obviously, the first couple years weren’t the years that I wanted and my expectations weren’t met for myself, and I’m sure he would say the same thing, but something clicked.”

Since starting the year 0 of 8 and getting optioned in April, Brinson has looked something like at least the hitter he was last season, when he made some progress in salvaging his career by hitting better than .200 for the first time, including a .795 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against left-handed pitchers.

Brinson, who has been the primary starter in center field since fellow outfielder Starling Marte went on the injured list with a rib fracture last month, entered Wednesday batting .250 in 33 plate appearances since he returned to the Majors.

His two-hit performance in the Marlins’ 9-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at loanDepot park in Miami, which included the first opposite-field home run of his career, was easily his best of the 2021 MLB season.

It also gave him at least one hit in five of his last seven games and he’s batting .353 with two doubles, one home run and only three strikeouts in the seven-game stretch.

His two hits Tuesday — the homer and a double — both had exit velocities faster than 106 mph and were two of his four hardest-hit balls of the season. Another lineout to center went more than 100 mph, and 14 of his 31 balls in play this year have had exit velocities faster than 95, qualifying them as hard-hit balls by Statcast. Only one of his hits has been pulled to left field, which Brinson said is a good indicator.

“My approach is middle of the field. When I’m going good, that’s where a majority of my hits are,” he said. “When I’m chasing hits, I get a lot of ground balls to third, a lot of ground balls to shortstop just trying to put the ball in play instead of trying to drive the ball. When I am going good, I’m able to drive balls the other way like I did last night.”

Said Don Mattingly: “To me, those are the best swings I’ve seen him take and more of the direction where he’s shooting balls. He’s covering that ball and able to shoot it into the gap. That tells you that swing is starting to get linked through.”

Mattingly pointed some of the credit to Rowson, whom the manager said “was able to communicate that in a way that Lew got it.” Brinson pointed out the Buxton connection.

“Similar hitter, similar builds,” Brinson said. “Me and him had similar problems, similar issues at the plate, so he kind of saw a little bit of Byron in me.”

Brinson is still far from Buxton, who’s now firmly entrenched as an MLB starter, no matter how he finishes 2021. Brinson is still just fighting for a spot on an MLB roster and trying to make the most of the opportunity Marte’s injury has presented him.

“Lew’s gotten a big opportunity and now we’re starting to see him see some of the fruits of all his work,” Mattingly said, “and it’s obviously good for our team.”