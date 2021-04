Miami Marlins Marlins manager Don Mattingly’s postgame remarks after the win over the Giants April 17, 2021 03:21 PM

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly spoke to the media after the team's 4-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday, April 16, 2021, at loanDepot park in Miami. Sterling Marte also talked about his game winning three-run home run.