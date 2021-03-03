Marlins’ Duvall is focusing on plate discipline. The result: An early spring home run

It took Adam Duvall all of two spring training games to show the Miami Marlins in person what he can do with his bat.

Duvall, who signed a one-year deal with the Marlins just before the start of spring training, turned on an Erick Fedde cutter and sent it to the berm in right-center field for a no-doubt three-run home run in the first inning of Wednesday’s 8-5 win over the Washington Nationals at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

“I was just trying to get something up that I could drive there,” Duvall said afterward. “Early on, I’m trying to be able to establish some plate discipline so I’m working on trying to get good pitches to hit. There, it was a good one.”

The Marlins are hoping to tap into Duvall’s power potential this season as a middle-of-the-order threat. He has 113 career home runs and 329 career RBI over seven big-league seasons, first with the San Francisco Giants (2014), then the Cincinnati Reds (2015-2018) and the Atlanta Braves (2018-2020).

Duvall’s 16 home runs in the shortened 2020 season ranked tied for seventh in Major League Baseball.

“We’ve seen a lot of him,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “He has closed holes over the last few years. He’s gotten better and better and just continues to work and show that desire to continue to get better. That’s a good thing.”

He’s played as the cleanup hitter in both of his spring starts so far, with Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Jesus Aguilar ahead of him in the batting order and that group as a whole is showing some early success. Marte has three hits in two spring games, including a double and a triple. Aguilar has a home run and has drawn a walk. Dickerson has put together steady at-bats despite being without a hit in his first five plate appearances.

“I’m hitting with guys on base,” Duvall said. “It’s just fun for me and it’s been fun to watch guys go through their at-bats and how they compete, how they just put together good at-bat after good at-bat. Playing against them last year, I saw that. It’s fun to get mingled in there and try to do the same.”

Mattingly said the plan is to have Duvall get his first work in right field on Friday.

Elieser Hernandez’s first spring outing

For the first time in more than six months, Elieser Hernandez took the mound in a live baseball game.

There were some rough patches but he got the job done.

Hernandez held the Nationals to one run in his two innings on the mound. He gave up two hits — a solo home run to Kyle Schwarber and a double to Trea Turner — and struck out two batters with no walks.

But of his 45 pitches, just 25 went for strikes and five of eight batters he faced went to either a 3-1 or 3-2 count.

Hernandez spent the first inning primarily working on his four-seam fastball and changeup. The fastball sat between 89 and 92 mph while the changeup was between 82 and 84 mph. He mixed in his slider during the second inning and was hitting in the high 70s with the pitch. Hernandez noted at the start of spring training he was trying to re-incorporate his changeup back to his pitch mix this season.

Bullpen debuts

Four of the Marlins’ top bullpen members — Yimi Garcia, James Hoyt, Richard Bleier and John Curtiss — made their first spring training appearance on Wednesday.

Garcia gave up a solo home run to Josh Bell on a curveball but look solid otherwise. His fastball sat between 94 and 96 mph and had good movement. He used the pitch to strike out Turner and Schwarber.

Hoyt pitched a scoreless fifth, striking out Carter Kieboom and Andrew Stevenson.

Bleier gave up a run on two hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in the sixth.

Curtiss came into the game with two outs in the eighth after Tommy Eveld was pulled with two outs in the eighth inning with an apparent arm injury. He gave up a single and walk before striking out Yasel Antuna to end the inning.

Mattingly originally wanted Curtiss to pitch the ninth, but they didn’t want him to pitch through multiple innings for his first outing of spring training.

Other notables

▪ Outfielder prospect Connor Scott had two RBI on Wednesday, driving in Lewis Brinson on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and Monte Harrison with a single to left-center in the eighth.

▪ Marte, Brian Anderson and Jorge Alfaro each had two hits.