Podcast: Spring training update and Marlins insights from our newest contributor

Spring training is right around the corner ... for now.

Pitchers and catchers are supposed to report to their respective sites on Feb. 17 ahead of an April 1 Opening Day, but MLB sent a proposal to the MLB Players Association outlining a request to push back spring training and the 2021 season by a month.

The MLB Players Association ultimately rejected that deal and did not provide a counteroffer.

The league, in a statement on Monday night, said it is now “moving forward and instructing out Clubs to report for an on-time start to Spring Training and the Championship season, subject to reaching an agreement on health and safety protocols.”

It’s the latest chapter in a yearlong battle between the league and the players, one with tensions continuing to heighten as they try to play another season under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic and on the heels of their current collective bargaining agreement being set to expire in December.

New Miami Herald senior baseball contributor Craig Mish joins the Fish Bytes podcast to discuss what he’s hearing about spring training and to provide insights about the Miami Marlins’ bullpen plan, possible trades and an update on Brian Anderson.

A note: This podcast was recorded late Monday morning, before MLB released its statement.