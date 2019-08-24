Photo gallery: Phillies at Marlins | Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019

Marlins pitcher Jordan Yamamoto pitches in the second inning of the Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Philips, game at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Saturday August 24, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Marlins third baseman Starlin Castro greets short stop Jon Berti as scored on single by Neil Walker in the first inning of the Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Philips, game at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Saturday August 24, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Marlins first baseman Neil Walker hits an RBI single in the first inning of the Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Philips, game at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Saturday August 24, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Marlins third baseman Starlin Castro throws to first base in the second inning of the Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Philips, game at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Saturday August 24, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Marlins pitcher Jordan Yamamoto pitches in the second inning of the Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Philips, game at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Saturday August 24, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Marlins short stop Jon Berti hits a single in the first inning of the Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Philips, game at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Saturday August 24, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Marlins pitcher Jordan Yamamoto pitches in the first inning of the Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Philips, game at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Saturday August 24, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com